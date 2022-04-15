Coming Soon - Rally House in Columbus, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the locally inspired family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, continues exponential company growth by expanding in Ohio with new locations coming to Columbus. With multiple stores expected to arrive in the area, starting in early summer with Rally House North Pointe Plaza and Rally House Graceland, Rally House is looking to hire a wide range of positions now as they prepare to open.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House began in Overland Park, KS, back in 1989, steadily growing into a nationally recognized retailer with a broad reach across the United States. It's especially thrilling to see the company maintain upward momentum with entry into a brand-new market in Columbus, OH.

Rally House is eager to provide Columbus residents with a broad assortment of gear for nearby professional and college programs. Customers can expect the most popular and unique styles for teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Columbus Crew, Blue Jackets, Reds, Bengals, Browns, Guardians, Cincinnati Bearcats, and more.

Apart from offering an incredible selection of merchandise for fan-favorite Ohio teams, Rally House stores in Columbus will carry a wide range of localized products celebrating Ohio, Columbus and well-known area attractions. Customers will particularly enjoy products from the in-house RALLY Brand™, featuring exclusive designs only available at Rally House.

Rally House has 16 store locations spread throughout Ohio in Cleveland, Dayton and Cincinnati, with two located in Northern Kentucky. With their exceptional understanding of Ohio, customers can expect an extraordinary shopping experience in Columbus. Fans can shop their full selection of products online now at rallyhouse.com.

To ensure success, Rally House is seeking to hire passionate team members to deliver a top-notch shopping experience for these new stores. Whether you're a die-hard sports fan or a proud Ohio resident, consider coming to work with the incredible teams at Rally House stores in Columbus. Apply today at rallyhouse.com/careers-retail!

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

