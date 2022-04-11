Timberdog Makes Traveling with Pets a Walk in the Park

Makers of the RuffRest break barriers with a first-to-market pet bed that packs like a suitcase, carries like a duffel, and comes complete with a built-in sleeping bag, among other exciting features

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Timberdog ® unveils its flagship product, RuffRest®, on National Pet Day. With 14 travel features, the RuffRest is a patent-pending sleep and travel system that replaces the traditional pet bed at home and on the road.

I made this pet bed as I couldn't find anything else like it, and needed a quick way to pack up my dog's things and go.

RuffRest Can Do Anything and Go Anywhere

The RuffRest Ultimate Pet Bed™, created by Timberdog founder Leena Chitnis, opens up and is easy to pack for road trips, camping, flights, hotels, and everywhere else you go with your furry friend. For minimalists and adventurers, every feature is neatly tucked away until needed, while serving dual functions. The bolster, for example, houses the sleeping bag, while the shoulder strap doubles as a reflective leash. Meanwhile, the brightly-visible accents are loops for carabiners, while the decorative trim serves as a zipper hood to keep pets safe from zippers. With high-density memory foam, the RuffRest is many times thicker than average travel pet beds, while remaining compact and sleek. Its military-grade nylon and YKK zippers also ensure a lifetime of durability.

"The RuffRest was created when I realized that my dog didn't have any solid outdoor gear," said Leena. "Like many other people, I consider my dog, Kashi, to be like a daughter. I take her everywhere and needed a multifunctional and practical bed for her when we traveled. I didn't like carrying her bulky items piecemeal and found it expensive to source items one by one. I also didn't like rifling through bags to find her things, so I built an organizer. I incorporated all of the features I needed into one pet bed."

The RuffRest® goes wherever you and your pet roam. From home to the great outdoors, now your pet can be as comfortable as you. (PRNewswire)

RuffRest Gives Pet Owners Peace of Mind

Timberdog was founded four years ago as a passion project for Leena between copywriting roles in Silicon Valley, and became especially relevant when she learned that people found traveling with pets to be difficult. She was surprised that many pet owners boarded their pets and wanted to encourage people to travel with them instead. Founding Timberdog thus became a mission to develop products that made getting around with pets easy, including making packing for pets a lot easier. To complement the RuffRest, she will debut more "double duty" inventions later this year.

Karen Steele, Chief Marketing Officer at Lean Data, said, "The RuffRest is a game changer for anyone who takes pets on vacation." Her nephew, Sean MacIntosh, an avid outdoor enthusiast and member of the early-days stress testing team added, "It's an absolute upgrade from any dog bed I've ever owned."

Ahead of 2022's travel season, the RuffRest will appeal to families hungry for post-Covid travel, while speaking to scores of new pet parents who emptied out animal shelters in record-breaking numbers during the pandemic. For a limited time, customers can receive 10% off if they subscribe to the newsletter on www.timberdog.com .

Timberdog®

Located in Campbell, California,Timberdog® creates innovative and exciting items for pets not found anywhere else. With environmental stewardship at the top of their values, they plan to become a B Corp, so that pets can continue to enjoy the great outdoors. To learn more about Timberdog's carbon negative initiative, check out Trees 'n' Tails .



