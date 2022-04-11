Taylor Farms Opens Toronto Production Facility

State-of-the-art facility focused on producing fresh salads, fresh cut vegetables and healthy prepared fresh food for Canadian consumers

SALINAS, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms, a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods announces the opening of the new Taylor Farms Toronto facility. With production focused on the retail product portfolio, Canadian customers will now have access to an array of the freshest products including the fan favorite Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits and Earthbound Farm Organic Salads.

Kevin Silver, General Manager of Taylor Farms Canada, will oversee the operations at the Toronto facility. The opening of this facility brings new opportunity for Taylor Farms to support local growers and customers as well as the local job market.

"We're thrilled to expand further into Canada with our new facility in Toronto," said Kevin Silver, General Manager of Taylor Farms Canada. "We have seen explosive growth in Canada over the last five years, and with this new location we're able to address that demand by producing and delivering the freshest and most flavorful foods to our customers."

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, assured supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World" Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter .

