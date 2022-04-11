Riskalyze and Tactical Fund Advisors Launch National Tactical Investment Strategy Summit for Today's Changing Market Conditions

By Invitation Only: National Financial Investors Summit Webinar Conference April 26th: "Managing Risk - Offering a modern approach to Tactical Investing, Diversification, and Portfolio Design" – exclusively extended to Riskalyze Partner Investment Advisor firms Qualified Financial Advisors register here

CINCINNATI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskalyze, the industry-leading risk-centric wealth management platform serving tens of thousands of financial advisors, and Tactical Fund Advisors (TFA), a registered investment advisory firm, and advisor to six tactical mutual funds, today jointly announced a national Investment Summit Webinar Conference.

Drew Horter, Tactical Fund Advisors President & CEO (PRNewswire)

"Modern times deserve modern solutions. We feel that TFA funds could be a part of any portfolio." --- Drew Horter

Event Details:

"Managing Risk – Offering a Modern Approach to Tactical Investing,

Diversification, and Portfolio Design"

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDT

Webinar format –

Qualified Financial Advisors register here

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework.

Co-host TFA, a Riskalyze Partner, will feature six TFA funds in the Summit. Based on the Riskalyze methodology, TFA funds have received low risk scores with high GPA effectiveness ratings when used in an appropriately designed portfolio model. Examples discussed combine the TFA funds with the likes of products from many of the world's largest asset managers.

"We feel that TFA funds could be a part of any portfolio, whether the funds are 10%, or even 80%," said Drew Horter, TFA President & CEO. "Modern times deserve modern solutions. Webinar participants will learn how to incorporate TFA funds into any portfolio."

Advisors seek the latest in effective tactical investing. Using Riskalyze, large Broker Dealers improved their close rate by 54%.

"We've hosted many events over the years," said Todd Johnson, Riskalyze Director of Channel Alliances. "This TFA co-hosted Summit will be packed with the latest techniques in tactical investing."

"I'm definitely attending the Riskalyze/TFA webinar," said Steve Dissette, Investment Advisor Rep. "New tactical portfolio ideas are exactly what I would like to discuss with my clients."

"To say we are excited to work with Riskalyze in the Partner Store with our TFA funds is an understatement," continued Horter. "It's all about the benefit to the end client and we look forward to sharing ideas with investment advisors from around the country on April 26th."

To find out more or to register, Qualified Financial visit here

About TFA Fund Advisors

The group of TFA Mutual Funds based in Cincinnati, Ohio, a Riskalyze Partner, is currently comprised of six tactical mutual funds, and manages with multiple models, methodologies, timeframes and a unique multi-manager approach. The Funds share the goal of utilizing tactical portfolio management to deliver consistent, long-term results while maintaining the ability to dynamically adapt to changing stock and bond environments.

Management Risk: The portfolio managers' judgments about the attractiveness, value and potential appreciation of particular stocks or other securities in which the Funds invest or sells short may prove to be incorrect and there is no guarantee that the portfolio managers' judgment will produce the desired results. Additionally, the Adviser's judgments about the potential performance of the sub-advisers it utilizes may also prove incorrect and may not produce the desired results.

Like any investment strategy, a tactical investing approach entails risks, including the risk that client accounts can still lose value and the risk that a defensive position may, at any given point in time, prevent client accounts from appreciating in value.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing is risky. Investors can and do lose money.

Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC, located at 11726 Seven Gables Rd, Symmes Township, Cincinnati, OH 45249, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser should not be construed to imply that the SEC has approved or endorsed qualifications or the services Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC offers, or that its personnel possess a particular level of skill, expertise or training. Additional information about Tactical Fund Advisors is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Tactical Fund Advisors does not provide legal or tax advice.

