QUALITRU SAMPLING SYSTEMS™ STRENGTHENS ITS IMPACT IN FOOD QUALITY

OAKDALE, Minn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualiTru Sampling Systems , leaders in the science of aseptic and representative sampling equipment for the food and dairy industries, today announced that Anne Bigalke has been promoted to Vice President of Strategic Development as the company continues strengthening its impact in food quality and safety.

"Anne has played a pivotal role in QualiTru's systems becoming the most trusted method for gathering aseptic and representative milk testing samples for thousands of large dairy farms, haulers and food processing plants across the world," said Ian Davis, CEO. "In her new position, she will help QualiTru continue transforming toward even greater growth and market expansion."

Barbara Grayes, who has over three decades of sales experience in the dairy, food processing, beverage, pharmaceutical and industrial industries, is also joining the company as its new Vice President of Sales.

"A respected and well-known industry professional, Barbara will play a critical role in helping our customers address the many demands of the rapidly evolving food and dairy production environment," Davis said.

QualiTru's Transformation Continues

According to Davis, QualiTru has been investing in new markets, technologies, partnerships and employees to help the dairy and liquid food industry produce the safest and best quality food. The company has increasingly partnered with universities to research sampling best practices and conducted field case studies to enable farmers and quality professionals to obtain the most accurate and representative process data. Its website emphasizes science-backed solutions, providing invaluable resources for dairy and liquid food industry customers.

"Food producers face extraordinary challenges, ranging from increased automation to exports, sustainability investments, volatile pricing, and extended shelf-life requirements," he said. "QualiTru plays an increasingly important role in partnership with these companies, advancing in-process data collection to help them achieve more consistent product quality and availability."

About QualiTru Sampling Systems

Since 1983, QualiTru has been the pioneering leader in the science of aseptic and representative sampling. Known for its expertise and commitment to building awareness of aseptic sampling as a critical means of ensuring consumer health and food safety, QualiTru's innovative sampling technologies are used to help the dairy and liquid food industries produce safe, high-quality products in over 30 countries worldwide.

