Largest Black-Owned Bank Joins with Black-Led Small Business Lender

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest Black-owned bank, joins with Lendistry, a Black-led fintech, to provide small business loans to OneUnited Bank customers. The Bank's continuing mission is to close the racial wealth gap by providing a resource for term loans and non-revolving lines of credit to small businesses nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/OneUnited Bank) (PRNewswire)

ONEUNITED BANK JOINS WITH LENDISTRY TO OFFER SMALL BUSINESS LOANS NATIONWIDE TO CLOSE THE RACIAL WEALTH GAP

As part of its mission, OneUnited Bank introduced its OneTransaction program and podcast to encourage Black Americans to focus on "one transaction" to close the wealth gap for their family. The six options include a profitable business, homeownership, savings & investments, an improved credit score, wills, and insurance. With Lendistry, the Bank can support customers who are business owners seeking funds to expand, buy an existing business or finance working capital.

Lendistry is a Black-led fintech and a leader in providing equal access to capital for small business owners. Since 2015, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses have trusted Lendistry to help them grow. Lendistry offers funding for working capital, expansion, tenant/leasehold improvements, debt consolidation and to buy existing businesses.

"We began our relationship with Lendistry in 2020 with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and continued in 2021 with our OneTransaction Program," states Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President. "We're proud to expand our relationship in 2022 to offer small business loans to our customers nationwide".

"Access to capital for the expansion of small businesses is what we do," said Kerrington Eubanks, SVP of Strategic Partnerships for Lendistry. "We are happy to be a resource for OneUnited Bank's small business customers to connect with us directly to explore new economic opportunities."

Lendistry is a resource for all OneUnited Bank customers for small business loans through OneUnited Bank's online banking platform and highly rated mobile app. Business owners can access the resource, in its app or in online banking, even if their business does not have a business banking relationship with OneUnited Bank. Qualifications, terms, and conditions apply which are determined by Lendistry.

For more information, please visit: www.oneunited.com/businessloan.

Media Contact: Suzan McDowell, Circle of One Marketing, suzan@circleofonemarketing.com, or 305-576-3790

IMAGES HERE

About OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com) is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender.

About Lendistry

B.S.D. Capital, Inc. dba Lendistry (www.lendistry.com) is a Black-led and technology-enabled small business and commercial real estate lender with Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications. Lendistry is one of the top ranked SBA Community Advantage Lenders nationwide, providing responsible financing to small business owners and their underserved communities. Lendistry is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, headquartered in a Los Angeles Opportunity Zone. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lendistry provided Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to small businesses in all 50 states and was selected by the states of California, Pennsylvania and New York to administer their small business relief programs, which distributed grants to businesses that lost significant revenues during the pandemic. Lendistry is dedicated to supporting economic opportunities and progressive growth for underserved urban and rural small business borrowers and their communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneUnited Bank