NSB Shuts Down Times Square with Fans Promoting Their Upcoming Single "you are my star"

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, the Asian-American music group with over 45 million combined followers across social media platforms, North Star Boys, stopped traffic in Times Square to promote their upcoming single release.

What was meant to be a casual meet and greet, turned into a swarm of excited fans once news broke that the popular creators were engaging with their supporters in Times Square. The highlight of the night was when NSB stood on top of their SUVs throwing unreleased merch to lucky fans, as seen on the group's most recent TikTok .

"you are my star" is NSB's debut single release since they formed as a group. Partnering with HITCO Entertainment, founded by LA Reid and Charles Goldstuck for distribution, the song will be available to fans this spring.

About North Star Boys

North Star Boys is the first Asian-American content group, founded in August 2021. Within their first six months as a group, they surpassed expectations gaining millions of followers across all platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The 7-member group of best friends is composed of founders and brothers, Oliver and Sebastian Moy along with Regie Macalino, Ryan Nguyen, Justin Phan, Darren Liang, and Kane Ratan managed by long-time friend, Tyler Bray. Coming together with a mutual goal in mind: to bring together and cultivate the most influential, creative, and impactful Asian American creators to reach a shared destination, the North Star, the young creators yearn to be the representation in media that they did not see growing up. NSB collectively aim to inspire others and hope to continue to do so as they transition into the music industry, launching their first single "you are my star" in Spring 2022.

