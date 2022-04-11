New Research Reveals Orthopedists Under Pressure From Documentation and Coding Requirements

BERKELEY, Calif., April 11, 2022, /PRNewswire/ -- Four out of five (80%) orthopedic physicians believe that medical note-taking interferes with their interactions with patients, according to a new quantitative study released by Robin Healthcare. The research also found that 71% of orthopedic physicians believe medical coding brings friction to the effective practice of medicine. The study, conducted in the U.S., using Kantar Profiles Healthcare Panel, reveals specific concerns related to how increased requirements for medical documentation and coding directly and negatively influence physicians' ability to focus on the patient and deliver the quality of care they would like.

The research also found that more than 73% of orthopedic physicians report taking work home as a result of having to complete notes and documentation. While the majority of orthopedic physicians surveyed would welcome technology and scribing to support their documentation efforts, trusting those services to deliver accurate and timely notes that reflect their specialty and practice are key considerations for these physicians.

"The challenge with any of these in-exam technologies is to ensure that their documentation and coding provide the highest level of accuracy. Orthopedics in particular is seeing growing complexity for in-office coding," said Emilio Galan, CEO of Robin Healthcare. "Technology that ensures ambient, high-fidelity capture of patient encounters in order to deliver an unprecedented level of accuracy in orthopedic notes and codes has a direct and measurable influence on patient care."

Robin technology has created medical notes and complete codes for more than one million orthopedic visits in the United States. Orthopedic physicians using Robin have found a reduction in administrative burden and meaningful improvement in physician/patient interactions.

Robin's research, via web interface, was conducted in February 2022 and studied 300 physicians who were MDs or DOs, and members of the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons.

