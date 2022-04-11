Netenrich Announces Channel Momentum and Key Milestones in Q1 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leading security and operations analytics company known for its Resolution Intelligence® SaaS platform, today provided a recap of partner-focused Q1 activities driving business momentum. The company expanded efforts in helping managed service providers (MSPs) uplevel their security services and solve critical digital operations issues for their customers.

Netenrich recently held their CxO Partner Summit to a captive crowd of channel executives with guest speakers from Google Chronicle, MultiCare Health and Epsilon. Discussions addressed the accelerating strategic and operational challenges facing service providers (MSSPs, MSPs, SIs & VARs). Cybersecurity and the importance of analytics-driven operations took center stage.

During the summit, channel leaders shared business insights:

"When we look at the market today, the challenges we face serving our customers really comes down to execution. At GreenPages, we're focused on market-driven innovation, collaborating with our customers and innovating as a company and with our partners." Ron Dupler, CEO at GreenPages Technology Solutions

"Data is the new currency. But the reality is, all our customers want this. They want to make data-driven decisions that benefit their business. And the more we can help them understand, interpret, and make their data useful, the more beneficial we are to them as a partner." Tony Bushell, EVP Services at Trace3

"With data being put to work, the traditional ways of running all ops in silos will be questioned by savvy CIOs/CTOs/CISOs and Operations leaders. The current SOCs and NOCs are mired with senseless work and constantly lag behind the eight ball. Our obsession focuses on disrupting the status quo by leveraging data at scale and helping these companies gain north of 50% efficiencies through our Service Provider partner network." Raju Chekuri, Chairman and CEO at Netenrich

The company also announced industry distinctions:

Netenrich joined CompTIA to help further IT initiatives and technology advancements. Christopher Morales, Netenrich CISO, continues his advisory role as a valued expert, contributor and speaker to CompTIA. Netenrich debuts at CompTIA ChannelCon, August 2 – 4, 2022 in Chicago.

Netenrich and featured partners will also attend and speak at upcoming industry events including:

Channel Partners Conference, April 12, 2022

Justin Crotty joins an esteemed panel to discuss cybersecurity trends and ways MSPs and MSSPs can solve their customers' most pressing IT, cloud and security operations challenges.

Midsize Enterprise Summit, April 24 – 26, 2022, Orlando – 26, 2022,

Google Cloud Security Summit 2022, May 17, 2022 , a virtual event , a virtual event

RSA Conference, June 6 – 9, 2022, San Francisco – 9, 2022,

About Netenrich

Netenrich Resolution Intelligence® lets companies accelerate and scale their digital business to avoid disruption and preempt risk. The secure analytics-as-a-service platform connects IT, cloud, and security operations in real time combining AIOps, automation, and over 15 years of digital ops expertise. The platform transforms security and ops data into intelligence that organizations can act on before critical issues occur. More than 6,000 customers and managed services providers rely on Netenrich to deliver secure operations at scale and speed. The company is based in San Jose, CA.

