Leviton Introduces New Smart Evr-Green Electric Vehicle Charging Station for Fast, DC Charging

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the launch of the Evr-Green DC charging station, the latest expansion to its portfolio of electric vehicle (EV) supply equipment. Ideal for rest stops, retail locations and other commercial and public applications, the Evr-Green DC provides a smart solution for high-power direct current (DC) charging for the latest electric vehicles on the market.

"This is a major launch for Leviton as we continue to broaden our electric vehicle supply equipment portfolio," said Michael Mattei, executive vice president and general manager of Leviton's commercial & industrial business unit. "As recent legislation continues to promote and invest in the industry, we are seeing more EVs on the road. The new Evr-Green charging station provides faster charging and allows people to get where they need to go without concern over duration between charges."

The Evr-Green DC station's self-contained AC to DC power conversion system provides EVs with direct DC power, which unlike AC charging stations, does not require the vehicle to convert power. According to the Alternate Fuels Data Center of the Department of Energy, DC charging stations can average 60-80 miles of range in only 20 minutes of charging, which is more efficient when compared to 2-20 miles of range per hour for an at home Level 1 AC station or more common Level 2 AC station. Built with CCS1 and CHAdeMO charge connectors, the Evr-Green DC allows the latest EV models to charge. An LCD screen on the front of the unit allows drivers to easily interact with instructions and information, making the stations easy to use.

The new Evr-Green DC charging station also provides important benefits to station owners. Integrated with ChargePoint Networking Services, station owners can control access, set pricing, display advertising, monitor station status and generate energy usage reports, allowing them to optimize their stations and see a return on their investment. Leviton has partnered with ChargePoint, a market leader in EV charging, for over 11 years to provide customers with the latest most innovative charging solutions.

The Evr-Green DC charging station can easily integrate with other Leviton electrical infrastructure solutions, including surge protection devices and safety disconnect switches. In addition to growing its EVSE product portfolio, Leviton has expanded its dedicated EV quality and support team, supporting customers with the application process, installation requirements, local codes, rebates & incentives and more.

