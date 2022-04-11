LASKO PROCLAIMS APRIL 2022 AS FAN APPRECIATION MONTH TO WELCOME SPRING

In Celebration, Lasko Rolls Out New Fan Launches and a Consumer Contest

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing a gap in fan education, Lasko Products, a market leader in home comfort products, has proclaimed April as Fan Appreciation Month. As summer approaches and consumers begin preparing to keep their homes cool and comfortable, Lasko aims to educate consumers on the benefits of high-quality fans and celebrate the features that make a positive impact on daily life.

With rising energy costs already impacting consumers, fans can be a great solution to help save on summer cooling bills. Consumers can use fans to increase the air flow of air conditioning and create a wind chill effect that makes you feel cooler even if the temperature is higher. Raising your thermostat only 1 degree Fahrenheit can save an average of 4% on your bills.

With spring in full swing, fans should be on the forefront of shoppers' minds as the temperature – and the demand for cooling products – begins to rise. To kick off the month, Lasko is announcing the launches of two new fan innovations – a limited edition 20" USA Box Fan and Wind Curve® Tower Fan.

20" USA Box Fan

Limited edition, with a patriotic blue and white design

Proudly made by Lasko in the USA at our Franklin Tennessee facility

Features a weather-resistant motor with three speeds ranging from a quiet breeze to powerful air circulation

Costs less than 2¢ per hour to operate

Wind Curve® Tower Fan

42" tall to ensure maximum air delivery

3 refreshing speeds with widespread oscillation for full room coverage

Sleep Mode progressively slows fan speed and allows the display lights to be turned off for a peaceful night's sleep

Remote control allows the fan to be controlled from a distance

"We are excited to recognize April as Fan Appreciation Month to further educate consumers on the benefits of using Lasko fans," said Lasko Chief Executive Officer, Ed Vlacich. "With 116 years of American manufacturing under our belt, Lasko proudly provides functional, high-quality fans to keep every space of the home comfortable year-round while offering improved air circulation, lower utility bills, and much more. We want to make this journey of fan exploration a breeze for our fans!"

To further recognize the new month-long celebration of fans – and fans of fans – Lasko is equipping consumers with some often-overlooked advantages of fan usage, as well as relevant tips to optimize functionality and product lifespan:

Fans are important in everyday life, helping reduce energy usage and improving consumer health by circulating air. In 2021 alone, 42 million portable fans were purchased by over 32% of U.S. households.

Many fan owners use their fan to boost air conditioning performance. For every degree a consumer raises their thermostat, they can save up to 4% on energy costs.

Circulating fans – which include table fans, floor fans, and pedestal fans – create a "wind chill" effect that will make you more comfortable in your home, even if it's also cooled by natural ventilation or air conditioning.

Portable fans create cross-ventilation with the help of open windows to pull fresh air in and push stale air out, removing smoke and odors from the home.

To keep the celebration going, the brand is inviting consumers to participate in a social media giveaway, offering the opportunity to fully experience these benefits first-hand in their own homes. Lasko will be sharing tips and tricks on their Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages and running a month-long contest with one winner per week and one grand prize winner at the end of the month. To enter, consumers must post a photo of their fantastic Lasko fan, tag @lasko_products and use the hashtag #LaskoFantastic, for the chance to win the new Lasko Wind Curve® Tower Fan and USA Box Fan. The Grand Prize winner will also receive the Lasko Outdoor Rechargeable Fan.

The 20" USA Box Fan is available to purchase for $23.96 at Walmart.com and the Wind Curve® Tower Fan retails for $79.84 and is available to purchase at Walmart.com.

Fan Appreciation Month will run throughout the month of April. For more information, visit Lasko.com and check out the Lasko Blog for more fantastic tips and benefits.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

