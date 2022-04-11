Fidelis Care Awards $10,000 to Harlem Mothers Save

Funds to Help Prevent Gun Violence and Support Victims and

their Families

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care has awarded Harlem Mothers Save a $10,000 grant to assist the non-profit organization with community programs that support victims of gun violence and their families in Harlem and surrounding communities.

Harlem Mothers Save and Fidelis Care understand that victim services are vital to the vulnerable and underserved families that live in violence plagued neighborhoods. They are committed to providing programs that address the anxiety, depression and other mental health issues that result from violence.

The funds will support community leadership training including:

First Responders Counseling – Training first responders to support victims through the loss of a loved one and to serve as family spokespersons and liaisons;

Bereavement Counseling – Professional counseling and peer to peer support groups;

Activism – Promoting civic duty and community pride by mentoring youth to be involved in the quality improvement efforts and to be community leaders by participating in community boards and other CBO based efforts;

Summer Recreational Programs – Partnering with P.A.L. and NYPD to provide safe recreation space in closed street environments. Training youth to work at Street Game locations during summer months.

Fidelis Care has had a long-standing relationship with Harlem Mothers Save since 2015.

"We are proud to support Harlem Mothers Save in their efforts to address gun violence in communities of color," said Pam Hassen, Fidelis Care Chief Member Engagement Officer. "We are inspired by their tireless efforts to not only empower and educate the community, but also to support victims of violence and their families. Through this grant, Fidelis Care aims to further become a resource in the community where we serve."

"Fidelis Care has been a committed partner in supporting the efforts of Harlem Mothers SAVE and continues to show their solidarity in many ways," said Jackie Rowe-Adams, Harlem Mothers Save Founder. "This grant will allow Harlem Mothers SAVE to continue improving the quality of life in our beloved neighborhoods."

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linked.com/fideliscare, on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

