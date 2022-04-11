Enghouse Transportation Partners with Switchio To expand Transit Customer Payment Offering

Partnership Brings Combined Expertise in Electronic Transit Payments

MARKHAM, ON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Transportation, a unit of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) has partnered with electronic payment firm Switchio (a division of Monet+) to expand its automated transit fare collection offering.

Enghouse Transportation, an established provider of automated fair collection transit software solutions in the Netherlands, Central Europe and Eastern Europe, is expanding into the North American market.

"Our strategic cooperation with Switchio bolsters our ability to deliver transit solutions in the United States, Canada and other markets," said Toofan Otaredian, Managing Director of Enghouse Transportation.

"Switchio has unique strengths in its Smart Cities portfolio, especially EMV card acceptance in public transit and parking. Switchio also offers modular solutions that enable quick and effortless EMV bank card payments for transit systems and operators."

Switchio is headquartered in the Czech Republic. The Company participated in the country's first chip payment card systems. "We're very pleased to embark on this new collaboration with Enghouse," said Switchio transport business leader, Jaroslav Stuchlík. "We have already established a presence in the Americas with a successful implementation in Guatemala and another is currently underway in Chile. We now look forward to introducing our innovative digitalization solution to the North American market."

About Enghouse Transportation

Enghouse Transportation is an innovative provider of end-to-end electronic ticketing technologies that also provides transit agencies and operators with improved passenger experiences and cost-cutting hardware and software solutions. Customized to the needs of each client, Enghouse Transportation delivers expert solutions in automated fare collection (AFC), sales and service, and back-office systems. For more information, please visit www.enghousetransportation.com.

About Switchio

Switchio is a powerful software platform that enables public transit operators to manage multiple open-loop electronic payments in a variety of ticketing modes under a single system. Delivered as a comprehensive white-label solution for contactless passenger ticketing, it brings operators substantial savings while elevating the passenger experience to new levels of convenience. In addition to transport, Switchio also has applications in sectors that include retail, parking and petrol stations. At its core is a secure payment switch that gives businesses the ability to partner with the acquirer and hardware provider of their choice. For more information, please visit Switchio.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited