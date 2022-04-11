Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with Lyon Real Estate

POTOMAC, Md., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the nation's leading fix now, pay when you sell home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced the addition of Lyon Real Estate to its brokerage partnerships program. Lyon Real Estate is a real estate brokerage serving the greater Sacramento region, with over 800 real estate agents across 17 offices.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With this partnership, Lyon Real Estate has created its new program, Lyon Home Improvement Concierge, powered by Curbio. This means that Lyon's agents now have access to a completely turnkey pre-listing home improvement service with fix now, pay later terms for their clients. In an industry where demand for concierge services is rising, Lyon Home Improvement Concierge, powered by Curbio will empower Lyon's agents with the edge they need to win more listings, and sell their existing listings quickly and for top dollar.

"At Curbio, we take pride in being a reliable, trusted resource for all of our brokerage partners. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Lyon to that list, and are looking forward to helping them provide a simple, delightful pre-listing home improvement experience to all their agents and clients," said Olivia Mariani, vice president of marketing at Curbio.

In joining Curbio's brokerage partnerships program, Lyon gains access to a concierge solution that can be leveraged not only as a tool for improving the client experience, but also a tool to help their agents thrive. Curbio's team acts as a true partner to brokerages, providing them with exclusive trainings and materials to ensure success.

"We are so excited to be able to offer Lyon Home Improvement Concierge, powered by Curbio, to all our clients across the greater Sacramento region. Curbio's pay-at-closing home improvements with no project minimums or maximums, combined with their world-class team and turnkey process, made this partnership a no-brainer for us. I am confident that Curbio will be an invaluable partner to us as we strive to provide superior customer satisfaction," said Pat Shea, President and CEO of Lyon Real Estate.

About Curbio

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

About Lyon Real Estate

Lyon Real Estate is the leading independent real estate brokerage company in Greater Sacramento (Sacramento Business Journal). We are proud to be homegrown, privately owned, and internationally known. Lyon has served the area for over 75 years. Last year, the company closed a total of 6,039 transactions and $3.39 billion in sales volume. Lyon Real Estate has over 800 agents in 17 offices located throughout the region. The company is a member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest network of premier locally branded firms, as well as LeadingRE's Luxury Portfolio International® program. In addition to its real estate services, Lyon Real Estate offers RELO Direct, a global relocation program. Since 2015, the Lyon Cares Foundation has contributed more than $1,017,900 to local nonprofits.

