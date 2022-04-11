Baymont Hotels Will Give Pet Parents a Weekend Away in Exchange for Their Best Pup-Friendly Travel Tips

Top 10 tips to be featured in brand's upcoming travel planner designed to help first-time pet parents

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have the "ulti-mutt" tips for navigating travel with a pup? To celebrate National Pet Day on April 11, Baymont® by Wyndham—the midscale hotel brand known for its "Hometown Hospitality" with more than 500 hotels across North America, nearly two-thirds of which are pet friendly—is launching a nationwide search for the best pup-friendly travel tips. In exchange, 10 pup parents will receive a free weekend hotel stay for two while their tips, and their pups, are featured in an upcoming travel planner helping first-time owners navigate the ins and outs of traveling with a pet.

Baymont by Wyndham is launching a nationwide search for the best pup-friendly travel tips. The top 10 tips, along with their corresponding pups, will be featured in an upcoming travel planner designed to help new pet parents navigate the ins and outs of traveling with a pet. Above: Baymont by Wyndham’s Buddy of the Year and pet-friendly ambassador, Frankie. (PRNewswire)

According to a survey by the ASPCA, more than 23 million American households acquired a pet during the pandemic.1 Now, many first-time pet owners are figuring out how to travel with their furry friends on their next vacation. Lucky for them, Baymont is here to help make their travel planning experience a little less "ruff."

"When planning a trip, there are number of things to consider. Add a pet to the mix, especially for the first time, and it may feel a little overwhelming—but it doesn't have to be," said David Unger, brand leader and vice president of Operations, Baymont by Wyndham. "At Baymont, we want to make travel easy, especially when our furry friends are involved. It's why we offer no-cost perks like dog treats and water bowls at our front desks. This initiative builds on those efforts, helping ensure our guests – the two or four-legged kind – have a great trip, even before they arrive."

Amongst all the tips received, Baymont by Wyndham will select the 10 best and feature them in its upcoming pet-friendly travel planner, debuting later this year, alongside a corresponding photo of each winning pup. In exchange for their help, each proud pup's parent(s) will receive two free nights at the Wyndham Rewards hotel of their choosing, along with a complimentary one-year upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership which includes perks like free WiFi, early check-in, late checkout, suite upgrades, rental car upgrades and more.

Think you've got what it takes to lead the pack? Parents are invited to submit their best pup-friendly travel tip in 100 words or less, as well as two high-resolution photos of their pup—one headshot and one travel-themed photo—to baymonttraveltips@wyndham.com. Submissions will be accepted up until 11:59 PM ET on May 11, 2022. The winning candidates will be selected on or about June 7, 2022.

Baymont is committed to making travel easy for the entire family. Pet-friendly hotels, along with their policies, are easily searchable on www.BaymontInns.com while the brand's Baymont Buddy program—available at more than 300 locations—lets guests request a complementary water bowl and dog treats upon arrival.

For more information about Baymont's latest pup-centric program, including official rules, visit www.baymontinns.com/petfriendly.

About Baymont by Wyndham

Good, old-fashioned service never goes out of style, and it's a stand-out staple at Baymont by Wyndham's more than 500 midscale hotels throughout North America. Baymont's signature "hometown hospitality," which offers guest-centric comforts like friendly service with a smile, fresh chocolate chip cookies at check-in, and free breakfast at every Baymont Breakfast Corner,® is a driving force behind the brand's ability to triple its system size since being acquired in 2006. Additionally, Wyndham Rewards' overall share of occupancy for Baymont has grown to nearly one out of every two guests.For more information, visit www.baymontinns.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 92 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

