PCF INSURANCE ADDS OVER 40 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITHIN FIVE MONTHS

LEHI, Utah, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) is pleased to announce the completion of more than 40 strategic partnerships over the past five months. As a risk management, benefits design, and insurance brokerage services company, PCF Insurance harnesses the power of its Agency Partner network to provide world-class service and unparalleled solutions to its clients. These most recent additions to its expanding national network complement its existing footprint and continue to solidify its leading position in the industry.

"A key competitive advantage for PCF Insurance is the powerful combination of Agency Partner autonomy to lead their businesses as they always have, now with access to a best-in-class team for shared services and resources. This partnership generates significant value for the collective success of all," explains Jeremiah Jewkes, Chief Development & Strategy Officer for PCF Insurance.

PCF Insurance is honored to welcome the following agencies to its network:

Advocate Insurance Services via Fortiphi

Alice Bohnker Insurance Services via Fortiphi

All Access Insurance via Broadfield Insurance

All Nations Insurance via Colorado Insurance Agency

Aspen Insurance via Rant Insurance Group

Automotive Development Services

Bannister & Associates

Belter Insurance

Bolding & McConnell Insurance via McConnell Insurance Agency

Brian Kernan via Total Insurance Services

CAL Insurance

Christian Smith via Kern Insurance Associates

Corrigan Enterprises

Dan Corrigan Insurance LLC

Deluxe Insurance Group

EZ Insurance Group, LLC DBA GEBCO Insurance

Gaudreau-Fountain Insurance Agency via Moulton Insurance Agency Inc.

Halpert Insurance & Financial Services

I-Connect | William Ritchey Insurance

Jason White Insurance Agency

MBN Associates Inc.

Mike Haffar Insurance Services

Mountain Star Insurance

Pamela Stern & Associates LLC

Paylogics

Private Client Insurance/Highmark Insurance LLC

RH Perry & Associates

Richard J Nelligan Insurance Agency Inc. via New England Insurance Group

Ridgemark Insurance Services

Rifkin Insurance Associates

Robert Mclntyre Insurance Inc.

Secord Agency

SCM Insurance

Siver Insurance via New England Insurance Group

Southern Group Insurance Agency Inc.

Stafford & Co. Insurance Services

Stratford Insurance Group

Strauss Insurance Services LLC

TCL Insurance

Young Insurance & Financial

Peter Foy, Founder & CEO, explains that "As a people-centric organization, the PCF Insurance business model is fueled by the fundamental belief that, through collaboration, Agency Partners can focus on what they do best, knowing there is a support network of skilled professionals bringing forth industry knowledge and experience to provide world-class benefits design, insurance, and risk management services."

Upon joining PCF Insurance, partners gain enhanced market access to national and regional carriers with a full spectrum of insurance and risk management solutions and program capabilities. Combining the bench strength of PCF Insurance with its strong market relationships and the efficiencies and economies of scale generated by a shared services approach, Agency Partners can offer clients enhanced coverage offerings, more competitive pricing, and innovative solutions for a wide variety of industries, specifically agriculture; construction and contractors; hospitals and healthcare systems; trucking; and residential real estate, including condominiums, apartments, and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the United States. More information can be found at www.pcfins.com.

