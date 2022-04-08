Oro, Inc. Partnership With Dunlop Protective Footwear Wins Manufacturing Leadership Award

High-performance footwear giant leverages top B2B ecommerce solution to drive growth and support customers

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc. , the business application pioneer behind OroCommerce, the No.1 open-source B2B eCommerce solution, today announced its recognition by the Manufacturing Leadership Council at the industry's flagship Manufacturing Leadership Awards . Oro received a prestigious Partner Award honoring its success driving growth for Dunlop Protective Footwear, the leading manufacturer of high-quality footwear for demanding applications, while Dunlop won a Collaborative Ecosystems Award for the project.

The Partner Award recognizes Oro's key role in driving the rollout of Dunlop's new "Always Dunlop" sales platform — part of a company-wide digitization initiative designed to replace cumbersome and error-prone manual processes with a cutting-edge B2B digital commerce solution. Oro's technologies and commitment to customer service enabled Dunlop to launch a consumer-facing online store across 12 countries in just 10 weeks, and to complete its entire digitization drive in just 20 weeks from start to finish.

The project, which was managed completely remotely, allowed Dunlop to rise above labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and pandemic-related issues, and optimize performance across its customer base while simultaneously expanding into new sectors and geographies. Oro's automated tools and workflows also enabled Dunlop to increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience, and Dunlop is now preparing to release "Always Dunlop" in the EMEA region.

Key benefits from the project included:

A 3.5X increase in monthly visits following the platform's launch

A 10.5 percentage point increase in conversions, from 26% to 36.5%

A 10% increase in average order value, driving a sharp revenues increase

A 41% self-service adoption rate — 11 points higher than expected

The increased efficiency also allowed Dunlop to repurpose employees to other projects instead of manually assisting customers with orders.

"When we created 'Always Dunlop', we knew we needed a technology partner that truly understood the B2B space — and that's exactly what we found in Oro," said Sander van Duijn Director of MarTech at Dunlop. "The Oro team worked closely with us to bring our vision to life, and to roll out a global B2B ecommerce solution within a remarkably short timeframe. This project has been a game-changer for our team and for our customers, and it will be at the heart of our continued expansion in the months and years to come."

"It's wonderful to see Dunlop's innovative project recognized with a Collaborative Ecosystem Award — it's a testament to their imagination and execution, and also a validation of our own mission to create an ecosystem where B2B businesses can thrive," said Yoav Kutner, CEO of Oro. "Here at Oro, we're committed to working with our customers and enabling them to strengthen relationships with their own employees, customers, and partners to grow ecosystems of their own. We couldn't be prouder to see our partnership with Dunlop recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council."

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards judges included top industry experts and business leaders from the World Economic Forum, Johnson and Johnson, Dow, General Motors, and more. Read more about the awards here .

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

About Dunlop Protective Wear

Dunlop Protective Footwear is the world's leading manufacturer of protective footwear. Sold in more than 75 countries worldwide, we provide comfortable and protective footwear for more than eight million workers in food processing, construction & industrial, agriculture & fishery, and oil, gas & mining. We know these industries inside out, and by combining innovation with craftsmanship, we offer workers the best work boots in the world. Dunlop Protective Footwear has offices and manufacturing locations in Raalte, Netherlands, as well as Havre de Grace, MD and Leiria, Portugal.

