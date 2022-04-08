InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Fishing Accessory (KXX-327)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to record and share underwater views and action of a fishing trip," said an inventor, from Chatanooga, Tenn., "so I invented BOBBER VISION. My design enables a fisherman to monitor the water near his bait and share the videos on social media sites."

The invention provides an effective way for a fisherman to view underwater action. In doing so, it enables the user to capture videos/photos of the action. As a result, it could help to prevent missed hits and it could make fishing more fun and enjoyable. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KXX-327, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

