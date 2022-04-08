Bigger, Better, Faster, Greener Jeep® and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar Concepts Heading to the 56th Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Electrified power, legendary 4x4 capability and commanding performance will be front and center during the 56th annual Easter Jeep Safari, the Jeep® brand’s home away from home. The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar (JPP) team are debuting an impressive lineup of custom-built 4x4 and 4xe concept vehicles, including the all-electric Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept. (PRNewswire)

Most impressive lineup of Easter Jeep® Safari concepts ever from the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar team heading to Moab, Utah , April 9-17

Five one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there's nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability

Two new Jeep concepts from JPP, plus three that debuted at the 2021 SEMA show, are also heading to Moab to showcase the latest prototype and production parts

Jeep brand's mission of Zero Emission Freedom takes charge with several electrified concepts, including new Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0

Electrified power, legendary 4x4 capability and commanding performance will be front and center during this year's Easter Jeep® Safari, the Jeep brand's home away from home. The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar team are bringing their A game with an extraordinary lineup of custom-built 4x4 and 4xe concept vehicles to conquer the iconic red-rock terrain in Moab, Utah. Thousands of off-roading enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists from all over the world will descend upon Moab, April 9-17, for the weeklong annual tradition of trail rides and technical off-roading.

"Easter Jeep Safari is the perfect opportunity for the Jeep brand to push the limits of four-wheel-drive development and, most importantly, to stay connected with our customers," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Moab is a rite of passage for many Jeep owners, and to own a Jeep is to truly understand the lifestyle – it's what the Jeep brand is all about. Whether it's a Jeep concept or the latest Jeep production vehicle, our customers have the chance to get up close and personal with our passion projects during this event. From a fully capable BEV off-roader to rugged and powerful terrain tacklers, every concept is a true reflection of what our customers tell us they want and give a taste of where the future of the Jeep brand and off-roading can go."

This year, 10 distinctive Jeep brand and JPP concept vehicles are equipped with an array of advanced powertrains. The notable lineup is punctuated by the triumphant return of Jeep Wrangler Magneto, the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) concept from the Jeep brand. The even more powerful and capable Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 and four additional Jeep 4xe concept vehicles are testament to the Jeep brand's commitment to Zero Emission Freedom. Additionally, each concept features the latest production and prototype JPP from Mopar, developed with rigorous specifications and legendary 4x4 capability in mind.

"Teaming up with the Jeep brand, there is no better place than the annual Easter Jeep Safari to show off our latest production and custom innovations to true off-road enthusiasts," said Mark Bosanac, North America vice president, Mopar service, parts & customer care. "Unlike any other aftermarket offerings, our factory-tested and factory-backed Jeep Performance Parts are specifically designed and engineered to face the toughest trails in the world."

