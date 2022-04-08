Advanced Nutrients Named Best Cannabis Nutrient Brand in 2022

The complete cannabis growing system took home two awards from Spannabis, Europe's premier cannabis event.

BARCELONA, Spain, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Nutrients, the global leader in cannabis nutrients, was voted the Best Cannabis Nutrient Brand 2022 from the growers at Grow Diaries, a popular cannabis cultivation website. Big Bud®, their No.1-selling product, was named the Best Nutrients 2022 by Spannabis.

Both awards speak to the fertilizer company's commitment to science and innovation; they're responsible for more than 53 cultivation breakthroughs, and were one of the first three entities in the world to receive a government-issued license to grow cannabis for research purposes. Today, growers in 110+ countries rely on Advanced Nutrients to cultivate clean, safe, potent cannabis that succeeds in even the most saturated marketplaces.

"When I founded Advanced Nutrients in 1999, I was determined to develop cannabis-specific, science-backed products that growers in our community could trust," says CEO Michael 'BigMike' Straumietis. "Twenty-three years later, I'm proud to say this vision has come to fruition tenfold. Innovating the best nutrients possible for every type of grower remains our top priority, and I'm excited for what we've got planned over the next several years."

In addition to the awards, Advanced Nutrients debuted their latest innovation at Spannabis; the Sensi Professional Series. Designed for commercial growers, it's the only water-soluble powder that Hits the Shift, meeting the phase-specific nutritional requirements of cannabis to unlock its true genetic potential.

About Advanced Nutrients

Founded by Michael "BigMike" Straumietis, Advanced Nutrients is widely regarded as one of the world's most influential nutrient brands. In 1999, the company revolutionized the industry by developing the first and only complete growing system for cannabis that optimizes all phases of the vegetative and bloom cycles to bring the plant to its true genetic potential. With 39 years of experience overseeing the cultivation of millions of plants, BigMike has brought 53 innovations to cannabis science. For additional information, please visit: www.advancednutrients.com

