InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Work Station & Storage Unit (FED-2319)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a portable work station that can be used in a variety of locations when a flat surface is not readily available," said an inventor, from Kent, Wash., "so I invented the PORTABLE WORK STATION. My design enables you to easily store, transport and work with materials, gear or other items."

The invention provides a portable and collapsible work station and storage unit combination. In doing so, it ensures that a flat work surface is available when needed. It also facilitates the storage of a variety of items, work materials, etc. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for trade workers, outdoor enthusiasts and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2319, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

