Enklu to Power Second Installation of Revolutionary AR Art Gallery Experience

DENVER, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enklu, the leading platform for creators operating in the metaverse, proudly announced today that they will be powering a second location of VERSE, the cutting-edge, augmented-reality art gallery experience. Starting April 7th, VERSE's Denver location will open its doors while its flagship location in San Francisco continues to delight sold-out crowds.

Enklu, which provides the technology that makes the VERSE experience possible, is a turnkey metaverse creation platform that enables users around the world to create anything they can imagine. The company is a Microsoft partner and uses their HoloLens hardware for interactive AR/VR activations and events around the country. Enklu's proprietary, cloud-based tech has been used across a variety of industries, from Cornell's Weil School of Medicine using it as a teaching tool for medical students, to major corporations like Sprint using it to activate crowds and illustrate various complex concepts such as 5g networks.

"One of the truly special things about our technology is that it's easily accessible and anyone can use it," commented Enklu's Head of Growth, Stephanie McDermott. "We have lots of artists that are, for the first time, able to create works using augmented reality and operate within the metaverse."

The company is at a unique position at the crossroads of NFTs, art, the metaverse and augmented reality. With prices starting at just $55 per month, creators and artists have the ability to start creating XR experiences in minutes.

VERSE Denver will be open Wednesday – Sunday starting April 7th. All attendees over the age of 6 will be lent a Microsoft HoloLens 2 and are encouraged to come in groups as it is a shared, mixed-reality experience. Younger guests are still welcome and will have a mobile-based experience. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit www.versenftcryptoart.com/denver .

Enklu equally empowers all creators of the open metaverse to create world-class experiences deployable to augmented, virtual, and mixed reality devices. With Enklu, clients like Arcadia Earth, Meow Wolf and Outside Lands Festival have created five-star XR experiences for guests, leaving them awe-struck and ready for more. With the ability to create, iterate, then set up and strike in one day, LBE is now easier and more dynamic than ever. For more information, please contact: contact@enklu.com.

