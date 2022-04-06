Copper Mountain Mining Announces Revised Q1 2022 Results Conference Call Date

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces a revised date for its first quarter 2022 conference call and the release of its earnings results due to an ASX public holiday. The Company will now be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:30 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss its first quarter 2022 results. The Company will be releasing its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results before markets open on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Dial-in information:

Toronto and international: 1 (416) 764 8650

North America (toll-free): 1 (888) 664 6383

Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540119&tp_key=3297d7e2a6

Replay information:

Toronto and international: 1 (416) 764 8677, Passcode: 910085#

North America (toll-free): 1 (888) 390 0541, Passcode: 910085#

The conference call replay will be available until 8:59 pm (Pacific Time) on May 3, 2022. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available on the company's website at http://www.cumtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

