Canon Solutions America Celebrates Canon's Position as #1 Market Share Leader for Total Production Inkjet in 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is honored to have contributed to Canon being recognized by Keypoint Intelligence as the #1 Market Share Leader for Total Production Inkjet in 2021. According to the 2021 POD Tracker report from Keypoint Intelligence, Canon was the Total High Volume Inkjet Market Share leader for 2021. Canon also led the individual categories of Sheetfed Inkjet Market Share and Webfed Inkjet Market Share, achieving #1 market share position in 2021 in both categories.

This recognition comes as a result of the tremendous success of the varioPRINT iX-series, ColorStream 8000 series and the ProStream 1800, sold through Canon Solutions America., a wholly owned subsidiary. These three inkjet devices have helped print providers from coast to coast push the boundaries of print to meet changing customer demands. Designed with top-of-the-line innovation in mind, each device was carefully designed to meet the current and future production challenges of corporate and public sector in-plants, direct mail and print communication service providers, as well as book printers and specialized commercial printers, helping to build efficient operations and increased business opportunities.

"At Canon Solutions America, we are focused on investing in our production inkjet product portfolio to offer our customers solutions that help them to improve efficiencies, expand their application possibilities, meet customer demands, and grow their business," said Francis A. McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "With that in mind, we are confident that our technology, combined with premium service and support, sets us apart from our competition and boosts customer confidence when investing in Canon's inkjet presses. We take great pride that Canon has once again been acknowledged as the market leader for total production inkjet."

To further demonstrate its leadership in the inkjet technology industry, Canon Solutions America is proud to be a Keynote Sponsor at the Inkjet Summit 10th anniversary event. Produced annually by PRINTING United Alliance, Printing Impressions, and In-plant Impressions, this year's event will be hosted at the Hyatt Lost Pines in Austin, Texas, from April 11-13.

In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, the Inkjet Summit will bring together a special group of top business leaders, including senior managers and business executives who are passionate about learning and understanding top industry trends as well as future predictions for the direction of production inkjet printing technology, software and solutions. All attendees can expect a lively and informative event, including strategic-level insights into what printing industry leaders should do to improve and optimize their business.

"We are honored to be a part of the 10-year anniversary Inkjet Summit event as a keynote sponsor and look forward to the opportunity to engage and share ideas on education and thought leadership with key members in our industry through 1:1 meetings, various sessions, and networking opportunities," said McMahon. "We have witnessed firsthand what recent developments in inkjet technology and solutions can do to improve business outcomes for our customers, and we emphasize to our customers on a regular basis to research and understand the various options and applications available that can benefit their business to be as efficient and productive as possible. We are excited to interact with customers and stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of their goals."

The Inkjet Summit is designed to give senior managers and print executives strategic-level insights into what they must do to grow, improve, and optimize their businesses. The event will feature keynote presentations from thought leaders in the industry, panel discussions featuring businesses that have successfully adopted production inkjet, interactive case studies highlighting innovative applications and implementations in the field, and in-depth 1:1 meetings.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

