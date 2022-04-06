Aventi Group Announces Will Scott as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventi Group, LLC, Silicon Valley's premier on-demand product marketing agency, is pleased to announce the addition of Will Scott as an Aventi partner.

Aventi Group, LLC (PRNewswire)

Will brings a wealth of experience in B2B technology marketing for companies of all sizes and offerings, making him a valuable new asset to the team at Aventi.

Jeff Thompson, President and Co-founder of Aventi Group, says, "We are excited to have Will join as Aventi partner because he brings excellent credentials as a former CMO and senior leader in blue chip tech firms. Will has an outstanding ability to map business outcomes and marketing strategy to granular, actionable execution plans. Will's strategic vision and skills make a powerful combination with the amazing people and resources we have here at Aventi."

A seasoned executive with 25 years of international experience, Will has led B2B technology marketing and product management teams across hardware, software, services, and SaaS companies. A native of the UK, Will now resides in Austin, Texas, where he ran his own boutique B2B marketing consulting business for nearly ten years. He is a program leader at Kellogg School of Management in their executive Digital Marketing and Product Strategy programs. Prior to becoming a consultant, Will held senior positions with Cisco, Navisite, and Capgemini along with a range of full-time and fractional CMO positions.

Will is looking forward to bringing this expertise to new clients with Aventi Group. He says, "One of the reasons I joined Aventi was that I was genuinely impressed with the quality of the people. They have a clear selectiveness about the people they pick to work with, and I have never seen such a group of high caliber marketing professionals brought together in one organization, spanning all the skill sets needed for modern product marketing while maintaining the highest of standards. It's a great honor to have them ask me to join as a partner."

About Aventi Group, LLC

Aventi Group is an on-demand product marketing agency dedicated to bringing world-class go-to-market execution talent to high-tech B2B clients. We have an extensive team of product marketing professionals – giving our clients fast access to an on-demand, scalable team with broad domain expertise. Our experts have run high performance teams at every level, in every category – from startups to mid-sized firms and large enterprises. Clients include SAP, Adobe, HPE, Malwarebytes, ServiceNow, Okta, Palo Alto Networks and Zendesk. Founded in 2008, Aventi Group is based in Silicon Valley, California. Visit www.aventigroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

For more information, send a message or call 415-890-5434.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aventi Group