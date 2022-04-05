Nosotros Releases 100% Recycled Glass Bottles

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Earth Day, Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal announces its shift to 100% recycled glass bottles for all products, an effort that began at the beginning of 2022. Founded by Costa Rica native, Carlos Soto, the California-based company's sustainability goals and values have fueled this evolution in their packaging as part of their pledge to contribute to creating a healthier environment. Propelled by the pura vida mentality, Nosotros has a deep appreciation for nature, gratitude, and deep connections.

The shift to 100% recycled glass bottles aids Nosotros' sustainability goals by removing millions of pounds of glass waste from landfills, emitting lower CO2 levels, and reducing production resources. Crafted in Jalisco and Oaxaca, Mexico, Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal are made from agave blends that yield an effortlessly smooth and flavorful tasting experience. Nosotros Tequila is made from both Highland and Lowland agaves, while the Mezcal is made from Espadín and Tobalá. These products are sustainable, small-batch, all-natural, 100% agave, gluten-free, and Kosher.

"We are excited to release our 100% recycled glass bottles," says Michael Arbanas, Co-Founder & CFO of Nosotros. "Shifting to recycled bottles adds to our confidence that we are being as sustainable as possible and doing our part in helping our planet, while creating products that are deeply enjoyed by consumers," continued Carlos Soto, Founder & CEO. "This shift epitomizes our passion for nature and being thankful for a simple and meaningful life."

Alongside this product launch, Nosotros is hosting an intimate event for media and content creators at our Los Angeles headquarters to celebrate the brand's commitment to sustainable practices.

Combining the pura vida lifestyle of Costa Rica with the rebel spirit of Mexico and blending them under the California sun has become Nostros Tequila & Mezcal - a household essential and favorite for creating memories. Recycle with us. Drink with us.

About Nosotros

Founded in 2017, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace. After winning this award, Nosotros gained a competitive edge in the spirits industry and Nosotros Reposado won a Gold medal in the same competition. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones. For more information, please visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros.

