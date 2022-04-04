VICTRA ACQUIRES GO WIRELESS

Adding More Than 600 New Sales Jobs

RALEIGH, N.C., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victra's footprint now includes nearly 1,600 locations nationwide. Under the plan, Go Wireless' field staff, store managers and sales associates will become Victra employees and the company's Las Vegas-based back-office support staff will stay on to help support post-acquisition integration.

"Victra has a great reputation as a top industry retailer with years of strong performance," said Victra CEO and Chairman of the Board, Rich Balot. "Similar to Go Wireless, Victra has a focus on delivering a world-class retailer experience with a commitment to growth for our company and our employees, and we look forward to bringing our organizations together."

Victra was founded as a partnership by Richard and David Balot in October 1996 in Wilson, North Carolina, and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Victra was incorporated as ABC Phones of North Carolina, Inc. in 1999. Today, Victra is independently owned and operated in Raleigh, North Carolina, with more 230 people in the Store Support Center. In 2020, Victra opened its Victra Contact Center in Winterville, N.C., now employing hundreds of team members who handle calls in support of Victra stores.

Victra believes in inspiring its employees through its unique culture and core values of innovation, collaboration, integrity, performance, and celebration. In addition, the company supports giving back in the communities where our employees live and work. To aid in this goal, the company launched Victra Cares, a program that promotes a culture of giving that inspires employees, helps make positive change within local communities and assists our own employees during times of need.

Through Victra Cares, the company has partnered with many charitable organizations including Building Homes for Heroes, Feeding America and in 2022 a new partnership just launched with the USO. In 2020 – 2021, Victra made a sizable donation to support Feeding America that provided 1.5 million meals to those in need across the country, with a focus on communities where they have stores.

Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., operates as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's best performing wireless network. Victra has approximately 1,600 Verizon-branded retail stores across 49 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com .

