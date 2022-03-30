World Yacht Group Unveils Project Artemis - An Ecologic and Environmentally Friendly Yacht That Has It All

MIAMI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Yacht Group, a global yachting firm dedicated to charters, sales, management and new yacht constructions announces its most recent and best new construction yacht to date - Project Artemis. This eco-friendly, green-built yacht is 150-foot of pure elegance and promises to impress.

Project Artemis, combines a modern and sleek design with a straight bow – a semi-explorer concept. It features a hybrid propulsion system that allows a max range of 5,000 nautical miles. And, while only using the generators as the power source and with a 330kwh battery bank, it can navigate for 3.5h at 7kn (range of 24nm) in full electric mode, creating zero emissions. Its top speed is 16kn.

Designed by renowned naval architects, Karatas Yacht Design, in Istanbul, Turkey and built by Arkin Pruva Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, Project Artemis is the culmination of years of feedback provided by buyers and charter clients.

"It's something special," Joan Plana Palao, co-founder and CEO, World Yacht Group, says. "The number of features for its size is quite amazing. It's innovative perfection."

Some key features include: six double staterooms including two full beam masters, massive deck areas, a 360-foot walk around bridge deck, hydraulic balcony on main salon, beach club lounge, dedicated gym room, full size pool on the main deck, oversize Jacuzzi on the sun deck and much more.

The A/V systems, designed by LA-based, No-Static Pro Audio, are state-of the-art and include a retractable TV on the sundeck for open air cinema nights. And, the interior concept is designed by Istanbul-based CA Architects and Buju Design.

Project Artemis boasts interior light tones and natural materials such as oak wood, marble, timber and bronze and hand-selected furniture from top designers such as Natuzzi, B&B, Minoti, Casamilano and others. Buyers can choose different furniture and make other changes if necessary.

And while many other yachts are running at more than a two-year build time, Project Artemis is completing its build at 20-22 months. The total price is 17,200,000 Euros (approximately 18.9 US).

For more information and full specs, visit: https://worldyachtgroup.com/yachts-for-sale/project-artemis/

