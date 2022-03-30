Toy Fair New York Set to Take Place September 30 to October 3, 2023

The 118th edition of the marketplace will be held at the Javits Center in New York City

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association, producer of Toy Fair New York, the largest toy, play, and youth entertainment marketplace in the Western Hemisphere, has announced that the 118th edition of the show will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from September 30 to October 3, 2023 in New York City.

As previously announced, The Toy Association's Board of Directors, comprised of executives from companies of all sizes, made the decision to shift the tradeshow's timing to fall from February based on a number of factors, many of which were accelerated by the pandemic. These factors include, but are not limited to, extended lead-times in production supply chain and sourcing and evolved retailer purchasing cycles. The findings were gleaned from multiple member surveys and research work done by consulting firm mdg as part of a multi-year long process to "reimagine" the future of Toy Fair.

"For more than a century, Toy Fair has brought together global buyers, sellers, importers, inventors, licensors, entrepreneurs, media, and everyone else with a stake in the play business – a legacy that we will continue while moving forward with a reimagined show in the heart of New York City that best serves all audiences relying on Toy Fair to advance business in a rapidly evolving retail and manufacturing environment – and tap into New York's unique position as a finance and media hub," said Steve Pasierb, president & CEO of The Toy Association. "With the dates for Toy Fair New York 2023 now set, businesses have ample time to plan for what is sure to be an exceptional and much-anticipated show!"

The Toy Association continues to serve the industry and will hold a 2023 Preview & 2022 Holiday Market this September in Dallas, TX, where retailers can shop this year's holiday must-haves and preview innovative product for next year. Exhibitor applications open Tuesday, April 5 for priority placement; the general application period for all sellers opens Monday, April 11.

"The Preview & Holiday Market will help toy professionals bridge the gap between now and Toy Fair New York as they activate their go-to-market plans this fall," added Kimberly Carcone, senior vice president of global market events at The Toy Association. "Joining the industry in person this September 20-22 to preview the latest trends impacting toys and play will help end 2022 on a high-note and lay the groundwork for a successful new year!"

The previous iteration of Toy Fair New York, held in 2020, was a sold-out show that brought tens of thousands of play innovators and members of the press from 100 countries to New York City to witness the incredible talent and playful spirit of the North American and global toy industries. Details about Toy Fair New York 2023 will be shared in the coming weeks at www.ToyFairNY.com.

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $98.6 billion, and represents hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. Its manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $38.2 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair New York; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

