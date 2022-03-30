Technology and the Workforce: ANSI and Workcred Announce Future-Focused Conference

Register for the World Standards Week Event on May 18, 2022

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation, accelerated by the pandemic, has rewritten the way companies and organizations are doing business. But what are the implications for the workforce and the workplace? Join leading workforce experts to learn about building a future-ready workforce and peer into the workplace of tomorrow at the World Standards Week (WSW) spring conference, Technology and the Workforce (view draft agenda).

Hosted by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) in partnership with its affiliate Workcred, the future-focused conference will take place on May 18, 2022, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC. A virtual attendance option is also available.

In opening remarks, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, has been invited to share the Administration's vision for workforce development as a key driver of U.S. competitiveness, and to highlight opportunities for public-private partnerships that will help build an equitable, skilled workforce for the digital, data-based economy. Keynote speaker Van Ton-Quinlivan, CEO of Futuro Health, will share her visionary perspective on the future world of work and what U.S. companies and organizations need to do to compete.

In three fire-side chat-style panel discussions, workforce experts from industry, academia, and the standardization community will take a deep dive into major issues impacting the workforce, workplace, and standardization community, including:

Innovation and Workforce Transformation – Building a Future-Ready Workforce

This panel will explore how the increasing pace of technology innovation is reshaping industries and driving demand for new skills. Panelists will discuss changing skills needs and the reskilling and upskilling needs of the workforce.

Moderator: Jane Oates, President, WorkingNation

Panelists:

Earl Buford , President, CAEL

Todd Greene , Executive Director, WorkRise

Kerri Nelson , Director of Policy and Workforce Research, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

Rethinking the Way We Work – a Look at the Workplace of the Future

Has the pandemic toppled the traditional workplace model? Envisioning the future world of work, panelists will explore how companies are successfully embracing new ways of hiring, training, and mentoring to thrive and innovate in a remote/hybrid world.

Moderator: Janet Salm, Managing Director of Research, Strada Education Network

Panelists:

Elise Freedman , Senior Client Partner, Workforce Transformation Practice Leader, Korn Ferry

Diana Gehlhaus , Research Fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Georgetown University

Standards Community – Into the Future

This panel will explore how members of the standardization community are responding to opportunities and challenges, and planning for the future. Panelists will discuss how innovations in standards development, such as SMART standards and greater use of virtual and collaborative tools, are impacting the standards workforce. They will also discuss diversity and inclusion initiatives, as well as creative approaches to growing the next generation of standards professionals.

Moderator: Mary Saunders, VP of Government Relations, ANSI

Panelists:

Muhammad Ali , Senior Standards Strategy and Policy Lead, HP

Alyson Fick , Manager, Standards Development, ASTM International

Veronica Lancaster , Vice President, Standards Programs, Consumer Technology Association

About World Standards Week

World Standards Week is an annual gathering that brings together ANSI members and private- and public-sector stakeholders from across the standards and conformity assessment communities to engage on priority issues and celebrate standardization achievements.

For more information, and to register for WSW events, visit www.ansi.org/wsweek.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About Workcred

Formed in 2014, Workcred is an affiliate of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Its mission is to strengthen workforce quality by improving the credentialing system, ensuring its ongoing relevance, and preparing employers, workers, educators, and governments to use it effectively. Workcred's vision is a labor market that relies on the relevance, quality, and value of workforce credentials for opportunities, growth, and development.

