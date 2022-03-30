Storyblok Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Its Secure, Enterprise-grade Headless CMS

Data shows 64.3% of professionals worry about the security of their CMS, and 55.5% have new CMS security issues on a monthly, weekly, or daily basis

LINZ, Austria , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , an enterprise headless CMS that enables developers and marketers to deliver powerful content experiences on any digital platform, today announced it received ISO 27001 certification from TÜV Rheinland, an independent third party. This important certification verifies that all of Storyblok's products, operations, support processes, and data storage protocols meet the highest international security standards.

To understand more about how people view CMS security, Storyblok surveyed 530 professionals who personally use a CMS in the United States, UK, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

The survey revealed the following key insights:

64.3% worry about the security of their CMS

80% said security is extremely important or very important to them when choosing a CMS

More than half (55.5%) said their CMS has new security issues on a monthly, weekly, or daily basis

46.4% had a CMS security issue affect their content

21.7% conduct security updates 5-9 times per month

Security problems can be very expensive for enterprises. In a report called The Four Tenets Of SaaS Application Security And Protection, Forrester said: "Losing data in a SaaS application because of insufficient data protection is every CISO's and compliance officer's nightmare. Mitigation costs can exceed $3 million to $3.5 million per incident — and that's a conservative estimate."

"Traditional CMSs have a bad reputation for the security headaches they cause, and for good reason," said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok. "Getting the ISO 27001 certification was especially important to us because it ensures that any enterprise using Storyblok to share their content with the world is doing so on the most secure, enterprise-grade headless CMS available on the market."

Storyblok is an enterprise headless CMS that enables developers and marketers to deliver powerful content experiences on any digital platform. Developers create flexible components that are independently managed by content teams through a collaborative visual editor and customizable workflow. Published content is delivered through an API, so changes are made once and will appear everywhere: websites, mobile, IoT, the metaverse, and beyond. This approach reduces maintenance and makes content management more efficient. Leading brands such as Adidas, Pizza Hut, and Marc O'Polo use Storyblok to manage and share their content with the world. Storyblok was named the #1 CMS for 2022 by G2.

