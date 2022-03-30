Sirius Medical Debuts at Major U.S. Breast Surgeons Conference

Introducing Pintuition® powered by GPSDetect™ for surgical navigation that simply makes sense

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical is pleased to announce their participation at the American Society of Breast Surgeons 23rd Annual Meeting, April 6-10 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort. Sirius Medical, a leader in tumor navigation technology, will debut Pintuition powered by GPSDetect, a unique navigation system to locate and excise non-palpable breast lesions.

Pintuition is CE marked and FDA 510(k) cleared and over 2,500 procedures have been performed worldwide. The system is an intuitive, wire-free, surgical navigation system with multisensory GPSDetect that provides real-time directional guidance using audio and visual feedback for unmatched precision to locate tumors easily and accurately.

"Pintuition is true navigation technology," said Barry Rosen, MD, FACS, breast surgical oncologist, Chicago, IL. "While localization gives direction, this system provides me with distance, direction, and precise location. It is simple and intuitive."

In addition to technology innovation, Sirius Medical has a strong passion for value-based healthcare. Aiming to improve sustainable access to innovative surgical cancer care worldwide, Sirius Medical has developed unique financial models and SiriusLink™, to help physicians and hospitals manage growth and control costs. SiriusLink is an innovative data science application that enables hospital teams to achieve process improvement.

Bart Vrouenraets, MD, PhD, surgeon and head of the department of quality at the OLVG Hospital, Netherlands, will present a poster, SiriusLink - Surgical Oncology Process Improvement, at the conference on April 7th.

"We are excited to be a part of this premier breast surgeon conference," says Bram Schermers, CEO Sirius Medical. "In the short time we have been in the U.S. market, physicians and administrators are embracing our technology and its simplicity, precision and affordability."

About Sirius Medical

With its roots in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple and affordable. For more information, visit us at booth 422 or online here.

