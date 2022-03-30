redbox+ Experiencing Rapid Expansion with a Burgeoning Support System

Roll-off Dumpster Rental Company Identified as Fastest-Growing Franchise; Supporting Nationwide Growth by Adding Key Team Members

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, redbox+ has become the answer to the construction, renovation, and restoration industries' woes on how to keep job sites clean and efficient.

redbox+ logo (PRNewswire)

The brand's innovative, patented roll-off dumpsters as well as its promise of delivering them on-time has led to tremendous expansion for redbox+ over the past year. It wrapped up 2021 with upwards of 300 franchise territories and over 80 franchisees across the country. By the end of 2022, redbox+ is expecting another year of double-digit unit growth by adding individuals to the franchise system who have a desire to be independent, and are dedicated to providing the highest level of customer care.

"Our franchisees are proud to live and share the redbox+ story every day. We have a special system of individuals who come from various professional backgrounds -- but what brings us all together is our mission to lead the industry in customer service and quality of support," said Tim Fagan, President of redbox+. "We've found that once customers try redbox+ and experience our service combined with our unique line of roll-off containers, they stay with redbox+."

Since becoming a part of the BELFOR Franchise Group , the company has invested in bolstering its redbox+ franchise support team in order to have a strong foundation for its continued national expansion. The brand recently added new regional business coach Aaron Stone, and Stephan Taub, as franchise development director. Another recent hire is Alex Trent, who brings strong overall marketing experience as marketing coordinator.

As opposed to other dumpster rental companies, redbox+ provides a wider variety of roll-off containers, including its patented combined roll-off dumpster and portable toilet "Elite" product line. Redbox+ holds a 90 percent retention rate with contract partners and has a growing residential DIY sector with whom its smaller roll-off dumpsters are very popular. Additionally, franchisees are supported by ongoing national marketing, local marketing tools, operational business coaching, and a franchise model that provides low labor costs.

To learn more about the redbox+ franchise opportunity, visit www.redboxplus.com/franchising/ .

About redbox+

The redbox+ concept began as an idea hand-drawn on a notepad seeking a better solution for the waste removal industry. Today, it has nearly 300 territories across the U.S. while continuing to offer the only patented combination portable toilet and roll-off dumpster container. In 2022, Entrepreneur magazine recognized redbox+ in the top half of its prestigious 'Franchise 500' list and identified it as one of the 'Fastest-Growing Franchises' worldwide at #59 and in the U.S. and Canada at #46, and one of the 'Top Home-Based & Mobile Franchises' at #53.

Visit www.redboxplus.com to find out more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE redbox+