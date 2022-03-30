Parallel Announces Opening of Surterra Wellness, a Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Sebring, FL

SEBRING, Fla. , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, one of the largest privately-held multi-state medical marijuana operators in the U.S., announces the opening of a new Surterra Wellness (Surterra) medical marijuana dispensary in Sebring, Florida. Located at 1300 US 27 N, Suite 4, a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting is planned for Thursday, April 7, 2022.

"It's an honor to bring Surterra Wellness to the city of Sebring and to provide our high-quality products to all medicinal marijuana patients in the city and surrounding area," said Parallel CEO James Whitcomb. "Patient demand continues to grow across the state of Florida, and we will continue to expand the number of Surterra locations so we can help as many patients as possible."

The dispensary will offer a wide variety of products, including those sold under the Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float, and Heights brands. The array of available products are all developed to enhance a patient's well-being in the form factor that works best for them: flower, vaporizers, tincture oils, topical patches, edibles, and more. Surterra products are all produced from plants grown here in Florida in state-of-the-art cultivation facilities. No harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process.

"The opening of Surterra's Sebring dispensary is one that we are especially proud of, as patients in the region will finally have access to superb high-quality products, and the same trusted guidance that Surterra is known for throughout the state of Florida," said President of Surterra Wellness Karim Bouaziz. "We welcome all qualified patients as well as those who are seeking first-time consultations."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers will enjoy a 42.0% off discount (some exclusions may apply) as well as double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening. For new patients, Surterra also offers a First Time Patient Discount of 60% off of the total purchase (excludes accessories) every day, and 40% off of the second purchase. Loyalty Rewards allow shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent and at 500 points members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings. The first 100 customers will also receive a Surterra branded hat in celebration. Surterra welcomes anyone 18 and older in its stores so that they can ask questions and learn more about products directly from their highly educated staff.

The Sebring location is currently open. Days of operation and hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients registered in the state of Florida with a medical marijuana card are welcome to purchase. All other visitors are welcome to seek consultations.

ABOUT SURTERRA WELLNESS

Surterra Wellness, a retail brand of Parallel, is a vertically integrated cannabis company that operates 43 Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers in the state of Florida, with more planned to open in 2022. Its diverse portfolio of branded medical marijuana products enhance a patient's well-being, and are produced with plants grown in Surterra Wellness' state of the art cultivation facility, where no harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process. Surterra Wellness' brand intent is to deliver a trusted, consistent, and seamless way for patients to connect and learn, and for patients to have access to the highest-quality medical marijuana products in the state of Florida. The ethos of Surterra Wellness is based on Parallel's commitment to compliance, quality, innovation, and to be a great employer and local community partner, as well as its actions to improve diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment in the cannabis industry. To learn more about Surterra Wellness visit, www.surterra.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT PARALLEL

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the United States with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and a joint venture with Cookies retail brand in Nevada. It will add a sixth market upon the pending regulatory approval of the planned acquisition of six Windy City Cannabis licenses in Illinois. Parallel has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float and Heights offered through its retail wholesale business. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide (including 47 retail stores in FL), and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Through its wholly-owned Parallel Biosciences subsidiary, it conducts advanced cannabis science and R&D for new product development in its facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and a facility in Budapest, Hungary through an exclusive license and partnership. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

