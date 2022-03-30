Nipro introduces second-gen Cronus® HP PTA balloon catheter to U.S. market - a unique bridge of renal and vascular divisions.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nipro Medical Corporation (Nipro), a leading manufacturer and supplier of renal, vascular, and medical-surgical products, welcomes a second-gen Cronus® HP PTA Balloon Catheter to the U.S.

Nipro Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Nipro Corporation, a leading manufacturer of Renal products. The Company's portfolio includes dialyzers, bloodlines and AVF needles. Nipro is committed to educating customers and delivering innovative, high quality and value-added solutions to improve patient care. Nipro – The link between patient and care. (PRNewsfoto/Nipro Medical Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Cronus® HP helps transform failed fistulas into functional fistulas for hemodialysis patients.

Cronus® HP is a high pressure (HP) percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheter indicated for use in popliteal, femoral, iliac, and renal arteries and in the treatment of arteriovenous fistulas (AVF), with Cronus® HP serving as Nipro's "go-to" choice for vascular surgeons and interventional nephrologists in the repair and restoration of AVFs – the gateway of treatment for hemodialysis patients.

Proper blood flow is necessary for dialysis treatments to be effective and life-sustaining. "Vascular access complications happen, even with the greatest of care," says John O'Connor, Director of Vascular Sales, "so we're here to ensure failed fistulas are transformed into functional fistulas."

Cronus® HP serves as a much-needed solution for graduated control angioplasty using a single balloon – ultimately helping vascular surgeons repair the access, ensuring increased AVF efficiency for optimal dialysis treatments.

"Cronus® HP signifies a unique bridge of two worlds within the Nipro product portfolio – renal and vascular," states Joe Dawson, Executive VP of Nipro Medical Corporation. The vascular division, newly established in April 2021, is quick to rise with already 9 products across 3 categories, including intravascular imaging.

Foundational to Cronus® HP:

strength, flexibility, and durability at high pressures

aids in using only one balloon during a procedure

facilitates entry across the lesion

helps minimize balloon dog boning and to address difficult stenoses (e.g. juxta-anastomotic)

As of summer 2022, Cronus® HP can be purchased standalone or together with AQUALiner® hydrophilic guidewire and GM-30 inflation device – products commonly used together. Nipro's goal is to simplify the ordering process with a "one supplier, many devices" approach. Access to solutions, access to effective dialysis treatments – accessibility in the everyday made possible with the help of Nipro.

About Nipro Medical Corporation:

Nipro Medical Corporation – with offices in NJ and FL – is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nipro Corporation Japan, headquartered in Osaka. Established 1954, Nipro is a world-leader in healthcare with over 33,000 employees, 60 production sites, and 240 sales offices spanning 6 continents.

Nipro's North America division is responsible for managing the sales, marketing, and business operations of the United States and Canada – continuously committed to improving patient care and quality of life by developing safe, high-quality, easy to use, and effective solutions that meet daily clinical objectives and reimbursement needs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nipro Medical Corporation