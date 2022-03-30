Hugh Ansty, CFA, Named Managing Director and Head of National Accounts at Hilton Capital

Hilton Capital Management welcomes industry veteran Hugh Ansty to lead national sales efforts for the firm

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce that Hugh Ansty has joined the company as Managing Director and Head of National Accounts. Ansty will lead efforts to develop, maintain, and deepen relationships with national firms. He will work closely with due diligence and research teams to secure platform placement for Hilton's investment strategies.

"Adding someone with Hugh's experience and pedigree aligns well with the talent and expertise of the current team and elevates our efforts at the National Accounts level," said Hilton Capital CEO Craig O'Neill.

Suzanne Casey, recently hired to expand Hilton's Sales and Distribution capabilities, commented "We are excited to welcome Hugh and look forward to his partnership with Sales and Distribution to support key firms and deliver robust and cohesive sales strategies in National Sales."

Ansty brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently as Managing Director with industry powerhouse BlackRock. Over his 20+ years with the company, Ansty served in several leadership roles across the RIA, Bank and Broker Dealer Channels. Before that, Ansty held sales positions at Pioneer Investments and Evergreen Investments. He is a graduate of William & Mary and a CFA Charterholder.

"I'm excited to be joining the Hilton team. Their capabilities are well known and highly regarded, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm's growth," said Ansty.

ABOUT HILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Founded in 2001, Hilton Capital Management is a privately held investment management boutique with more than $2.4 billion in assets under management. The firm actively manages three investment strategies centered on sound investment decision-making and robust downside protection. Hilton maintains a strong focus on customer service, with products designed to meet the needs of both individual and institutional investors.

