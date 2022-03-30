GoDaddy Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, will release financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the US stock market closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the call, please register here for webcast information. A live webcast of the call will also be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net .

Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website.

