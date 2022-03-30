Fisher Investments Ireland Recognized Among Ireland's 2022 Best Workplaces™

Firm recognized by Great Place to Work® for cultivating a positive workplace culture



CAMAS, Wash., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments Ireland Ltd.—a subsidiary of US-based Fisher Investments—earned the 2022 Best Workplaces™ recognition from Great Place to Work® Ireland for creating a positive employee work environment.

To determine the 2022 Best Workplaces™ Ireland list, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback from employees describing the extent to which their organization creates a positive work environment. The survey measured several factors including compensation, manager quality, overall workplace atmosphere and the pride that employees feel working for their organizations.

"We are honored to be recognized again by Great Place to Work®," said Damian Ornani, Fisher Investments' CEO, adding, "Cultivating a rewarding work environment is critical in our mission to help more clients globally plan brighter financial futures."

"We're proud to receive the Best Workplaces™ Ireland recognition based on our employees' feedback," said Carrianne Coffey, Fisher Investments' Sr. Executive Vice President Private Client Group International. "Fisher Investments is committed to creating a work environment where employees can thrive and build rewarding, lifelong careers across the Fisher organization."

Fisher Investments is hiring for a variety of roles globally. Visit FisherCareers.com to learn more about career opportunities. For more details on the Great Place to Work® Certification™ process, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.ie/about-us/our-methodology/.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $208 billion in assets globally—over $163 billion for private investors, $42 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments Ireland

Fisher Investments Ireland Limited is a private limited company incorporated in Ireland (Company Number 623847) and is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Fisher Investments Ireland's registered address is 1st Floor, 2 George's Dock, International Financial Services Centre, Dublin 1, D01 H2T6 Ireland. Fisher Asset Management, LLC, trading under the name "Fisher Investments" is the parent company of Fisher Investments Ireland Limited and is established in the USA (Delaware Secretary of State number 3936233) and regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC# 801-29362). For more information on Fisher Investments Ireland Limited, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.ie .

