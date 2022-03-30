COUCHE-TARD AND CIRCLE K EXTEND GLOBAL CAMPAIGN IN EFFORT TO RAISE $4 MILLION FOR UKRAINE CRISIS

In thousands of stores across North America, company will match customers donations to support global Red Cross' efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries

LAVAL, QC, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard") (TSX: ATD) has announced that it is extending its in-store fund-raising campaign in support of Ukrainian relief efforts to the majority of its stores across North America. Starting this week in the U.S. and Canada, the "You Donate, We'll Match" campaign, launched in European stores earlier this month, invites customers to donate the amount of their choice at the cash register of any participating Couche-Tard and Circle K store. All donations made by customers will be matched with an identical donation by the company.

Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. Logo (CNW Group/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Donations will go directly to the American Red Cross and the Canadian Red Cross, which are supporting the vital work being done by Red Cross teams in Ukraine and neighboring countries. The funds raised will support the global Red Cross network to provide lifesaving aid to those in need including food, shelter, critical care items and first aid. Through its global campaign, Couche-Tard aims to raise $4 million across its network to help Red Cross' relief efforts.

"It is heartbreaking to watch the images from this conflict and witness the devastating impact on so many innocent lives. In our European stores, we have already seen a great outpouring of generosity from customers in support of the "You Donate, We'll Match" campaign. By extending it to thousands of stores in North America, we hope to continue to raise as much funds as possible to support the Red Cross with its work in Ukraine and neighboring countries. I want to extend a special thanks to our team members for developing this campaign and to our customers for their considerable support," said Alex Miller, EVP, Operations, North America, and Global Commercial Optimization, Couche-Tard.

Circle K, the primary global brand of Couche-Tard, has a strong presence in Eastern Europe with over 6,500 team members and over 600 stores located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Ukraine, Circle K teams have worked with various partners to support with fuel, free meals, shelter, and essential products for those displaced by the crisis. In Quebec, Couche-Tard has joined a group of eighteen companies that have committed to sponsor up to 1,000 families affected by the crisis, offering them jobs and means of support until the situation stabilizes. For its global employee base, the company has also opened a fundraising website for team members who wish to donate to the Red Cross efforts for those displaced by this conflict.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

