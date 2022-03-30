Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano, p-Chip Corporation, and Kaasmerk Matec Partner to Launch Breakthrough in Food-Safe Digital Tracking Technology

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano (CFPR) today announced its partnership with Kaasmerk Matec (Kaasmerk) and p-Chip Corporation (p-Chip) to launch a line of food-safe and secure traceability digital labels for its Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheels. The new technology will deliver previously unseen levels of traceability, inventory tracking and control, product authentication, quality-assurance testing, product serialization, and consumer safety.

"Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the world's oldest and most famous cheeses, and it is a product that symbolizes Italian produce," said Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano. "Since the establishment of our Consortium in 1934, we have worked to convey the value of our product globally and distinguish it from similar-sounding products on the market that do not meet our strict requirements for production and area of origin. By being the first to incorporate these secure digital labels onto our cheese wheels, we can continue to ensure consumer safety, bringing the traceability and the authentication of our products to meet industry 4.0 technological targets."

Since 2002, a casein label with a unique and sequential alphanumeric code is applied to each Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel but now p-Chip is launching a new line of secure, digital tracking labels for the industry, and the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano is breaking new ground by embedding these p-Chip micro transponders into 2D codes, QR codes, and/or data-matrix codes. The result is an innovative, food-safe digital tag that takes CFPR's food safety and security a step beyond the government requirement.

Kaasmerk Matec and p-Chip Corporation partnered to complete this innovation program for a p-Chip device integrated into casein label, an industry-standard, protein-based type of food/cheese identification method. The innovation combines food-safe Casein labels with the p-Chip micro transponder—a blockchain crypto-anchor that creates a digital "twin" for physical items. This scannable new food tag is smaller than a grain of salt and highly durable, delivering next-generation visibility and traceability to the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano.

"We're pleased to partner with a leading global brand as Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano is, to bring world-class, disruptive tracing technology to the food industry," said Joe Wagner, CEO of p-Chip Corporation. "By integrating p-Chip micro transponders into Casein tags, CFPR can better control its inventory, protect and differentiate its products against look and sound-alike brands and have access to unmatchable track-and-trace technology to protect itself in the case of recalls or other issues. I look forward to working with Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano as they realize the full potential this technology holds for their business."

Over the past two years, the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano has conducted extensive testing of the p-Chip/Kaasmerk Matec Casein label and approved the label's technical use for the authentication and digital traceability of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

"For more than 100 years, we've worked with artisan cheese producers to deliver casein cheesemarks that provide an invaluable level of protection for their recipes, helping to safeguard the passion and craftsmanship they bring to production of their cheeses," said Winus Sloot, Managing Director of Kaasmerk Matec. "We are pleased to collaborate with p-Chip to develop this smart digital label that will track and trace CFPR the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano 's bulk cheeses from start to finish, providing additional protection and to both CFPR and consumers, as the label is highly resistant to tampering."

The new smart digital food labels will be added to 100,000 CFPR bulk cheese wheels in the second quarter of 2022. This represents the final phase of large-scale "testing" before evaluating the possibility of extending this technology to the entire production of Parmigiano Reggiano.

About Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano Reggiano

Founded in 1934, the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano carries on the art and tradition of a historic product, excellence, and symbol of Made in Italy food. All producers of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese are members of the Consortium, who is globally engaged in the protection of the denomination and the brand, in the defense of typicality and in the promotion and enhancement of the King of Cheese. To learn more, visit https://www.parmigianoreggiano.com/ .

About Kaasmerk Matec

Kaasmerk Matec is a leading producer of casein cheesemarks (both hard and flexible) in Europe. Cheesemarks are applied on the cheese at the beginning of the cheese production process. They serve as certificates of authenticity that help cheese producers protect their investments and identities and provide confidence to consumers that they are receiving the composition, taste, and quality they expect. The casein cheesemarks also provide transparency and traceability in every stage of the cheese production and distribution process. To learn more, visit https://kaasmerkmatec.com/ .

About p-Chip Corporation

Since 2017, p-Chip Corporation has revolutionized the tracking of physical products and materials with its breakthrough digital tracing technology. Its p-Chip micro transponder, a highly durable tracker as small as a grain of salt, functions like a digital anchor for physical items, delivering breakthrough visibility and index-ability at a scalable price point. From pharmaceuticals to electronics, automotive components to agricultural ingredients, companies worldwide rely on patented p-Chip tracking technology to unlock business intelligence, deepen brand loyalty, and enhance revenue. To learn more, visit https://p-chip.com/.

