Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Cody Drexler as General Manager of The Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Cody Drexler has been appointed the general manager of the Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport. https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cvgca-courtyard-cincinnati-airport/ Mr. Drexler brings over 5 years of restaurant and hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the dual assistant general manager for the Springhill Suites and Fairfield Inn Downtown Louisville.

Newly Appointed General Manager, Cody Drexler (PRNewswire)

As general manager, Drexler is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations.

Prior to joining The Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport, Drexler served in various leadership roles with White Lodging Services. Drexler initially started his hospitality journey as an on-call banquet server at the Hyatt Regency Louisville in 2009 while completing his culinary arts internship at the Hurstbourne Country Club. Drexler holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management and a Culinary Arts Degree from Sullivan University. He and his family reside in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254

(PRNewsFoto/Commonwealth Hotels LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.