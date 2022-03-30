Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Xing'ao Family Office to Join Color World to Develop Metaverse Wealth Management

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("AI") in the entertainment industry, announces today its wholly-owned subsidiary Color Sky Entertainment Ltd. has reached a strategic agreement with Xing'ao Family Office ("Xing'ao"). Xing'ao will join Color World's metaverse platform, opening a virtual headquarters, and will continue to develop a series of wealth management sectors with "metaverse" as the core.

Xing'ao aims to customize its full range of wealth inheritance and family affairs solutions for ultra-high net worth clients, such as family trusts, family funds, family investment banks, family strategy consulting and private jet travel. Today, Xing'ao is expanding its reach, diversifying into new markets, such as the metaverse, to target more ultra-high net worth groups around the world.

Xing'ao has joined the Color World metaverse platform and will establish a virtual headquarter office. At the same time, more physical sectors will be opened on the platform in the form of virtual presentation. While facing global users, Color Star will also continue to improve the application technology of Color World, which provides support for Xing'ao's wealth management in the metaverse.

Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star commented, "Color World is an interactive platform with the metaverse as its core highlight. We believe that the future economic environment must be a multi-economy that integrates the Internet and the entity industries. Therefore, metaverse emerges in time, and will become a new business market environment, which is illustrated by the many large enterprises that have already settled into our metaverse platform, established the metaverse headquarters, and issued NFT. Xing'ao's presence will add fund management to the mix with anticipated upgrades over time, ultimately creating a full-service wealth management offering within the Color World platform. We believe that this cooperation between Color Star and Xing'ao will also provide a model for more wealth management companies to follow, which we also believe will attract additional wealth management companies to enter our platform."

As a technology-based, globally operating company with artificial intelligence as its core technology, Color Star's Color World application is a metaverse interactive platform built with future elements and AI technology. The self-test version has been recognized by millions of users and drawn the attention of cooperative enterprises after its release in the Apple and Android app stores, based on which, the cooperation between the two parties will become even more powerful.

