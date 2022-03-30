BISSELL Recognizes Cleaning as Fitness This Spring Cleaning Season

Fourth-generation homecare company believes cleaning isn't just a task, it's also a source of health and wellness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL Homecare, Inc., a leader in floor care and cleaning solutions, is looking to make a sweeping change this spring cleaning season, launching an ask on Change.org to have fitness trackers add "cleaning" as a fitness activity to their apps so people can get the cleaning credit they deserve.

Spring tends to be a busy cleaning season for many. According to a survey by the American Cleaning Institute, 78 percent of Americans spring clean annually, up nearly 10% from just one year ago. (Source: American Cleaning Institute, 2022).

This year, BISSELL wants to officially recognize the many physical and mental benefits of cleaning, beyond creating a healthy home environment. In addition to instilling a sense of calm and relaxation, much like yoga or an aerobics class, the physical act of cleaning can be classified as a type of fitness — and we have the numbers to prove it. From washing the floor to deep cleaning the carpets and vacuuming up and down the stairs, millions of people do routine exercises every day without realizing they're burning anywhere from 150 to nearly 350 calories in just one hour.

So, this spring cleaning season, BISSELL is working to make your clean officially count through its Change.org call-to-action, because everyone deserves to feel good about cleaning — both the physical act and the reward of a clean home.

"As experts in cleaning, we know there's so much more you can get out of cleaning than just the peace of mind from having a refreshed home," said Theresa Junkunc, director of marketing at BISSELL. "We also know that spring cleaning season is when the vast majority of us tackle major cleaning projects, so why not get some credit for the work? Before you deep clean those carpets, join us in our mission to add cleaning as a trackable fitness activity, so you can get the recognition you deserve!"

Join BISSELL in their mission to make sure cleaning counts by signing the petition on Change.org here: https://www.change.org/cleaningisfitness. To learn more about tools to spring clean your home visit https://www.bissell.com/.

