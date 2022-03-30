The critically acclaimed international film finally makes it to select theaters across the US, including New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanglish Movies, LLC announced today that AMALGAMA, a film directed by Carlos Cuarón, will make its US premiere in select theaters across the United States on April 15th, 2022.

AMALGAMA BY CARLOS CUARÓN TO PREMIERE IN THEATERS APRIL 15 (PRNewswire)

Eagerly anticipated by fans of art house films, AMALGAMA is a comedy about pain that tells the story of four dentists attending a convention in the Mayan Riviera who end up experiencing the craziest weekend of their lives. The visually stunning feature starring Manolo Cardona, Stephanie Cayo, Tony Dalton and Miguel Rodarte was filmed in paradisiacal locations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. It was written by Carlos Cuarón and Luis Usabiaga.

"We're thrilled to bring AMALGAMA to US audiences. The movie is geniously crafted by Carlos Cuarón and exceptionally casted. It's truly a visual feast that we hope audiences all across the country get to enjoy," stated Gustavo R. Aparicio, Managing Director of Spanglish Movies, LLC.

Select US Theaters:

Americana 18

Burbank 16

Empire 25

Century City 15

Grove 14

Universal CityWalk Hollywood 19

34th Street 14

Garden State 16

Kips Bay 15

Lincoln Square 13

Maya Cinemas North Las Vegas 14

Maya Salinas 14

Maya Bakersfield 16

Maya Fresno 16 Cinemas

Maya Pittsburg 16

Movie Trailer: https://youtu.be/qzMXFYkoEnE

Stills: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DDhADzpiv1hlK4vjeVWrv1wikVAfAdu3?usp=sharing__;!!M-3eZp6pD43zmcE!k-sNKAxGBrx-o3Qfx9OGLy2ZSMBEvtvjvGi3jzwE7pO9cfyf08JBu4rYY3NTPHx1cw$

About Spanglish Movies, LLC

Founded in 2014, Spanglish Movies creates partnerships with licensees around the world, allowing for content creators to benefit from the transfer of rights to broadcast productions to cinemas, free-to-air and subscription TV channels, streaming platforms, and distributors of home-made formats in all possible markets worldwide.

For more information visit spanglishmovies.com

Media Contact |

Cast Interviews & Reviews:

Isandra Gonzalez

Isag22@gmail.com

818.668.4718

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spanglish Movies, LLC