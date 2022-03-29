SohoMuse Co-founder/CEO Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin to be a Guest Speaker at the Vogue Live Conference

- Conference to Cover Trends in Education, Mentoring Talents & New Technologies -

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Co-founder & CEO of SohoMuse the premier online community for creative professionals, will be a guest speaker and panelist at this year's Vogue Live conference on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Costin will host an interactive online workshop on building and strengthening your own brand. Now in its second year, the conference will also have other amazing personalities sharing the stage with Costin including former model and businesswoman Maye Musk, and Vogue Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour.

Although the conference will be held in Prague, Czech Republic, it is a hybrid event that can be attended online. The conference will cover many topics including how to support the development of talent, either on your own or in your surroundings; knowing what mentoring entails; new technologies; working for yourself and growing professionally, as well as several other topics. The conference is organized by V24 Media, publisher of Vogue CS, based in Prague.

Learn more about the conference: https://vogue-live.cz/

Order your tickets: https://bit.ly/VogueLive22

About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is the co-founder and president of SohoMuse, a career networking site for creative professionals around the world to network and collaborate across various creative industries. SohoMuse, which debuted in 2018, is home to many of the world's top creatives, including Peter Landesman, former executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and creator of New York Fashion Week Fern Mallis, and fashion designer Nicole Miller.

Consuelo is a successful tech entrepreneur and a seventh-generation descendant of railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt. She began her career as a singer-songwriter as an artist and entrepreneur, landing her first record deal in the United Kingdom at the age of 21. In 2010, she founded her own record label, which earned her the title of Billboard Recording Artist, with all of her singles reaching the top 10, with her most recent single reaching the top 5. On HSN, Consuelo also debuted a jewelry collection inspired by Vanderbilt family heirlooms. Her illustrious family history was honored with the Homage line.

Consuelo recently hosted Runway Muse, the first national student fashion design competition. SohoMuse was also responsible for fashion designer Malan Breton's return to New York Fashion Week at Runway 7 where he presented his Fall/Winter 2022 Collection with many SohoMuse members in attendance.

About SohoMuse:

SohoMuse is the premier online community for creative professionals. It is a destination for creative professionals to represent themselves, connect with each other, find work opportunities, learn, teach, and develop their careers.

SohoMuse focuses on the main sectors of the Global Creative Industry: architecture and related services; creative goods and products; entertainment and digital media; fashion and fine arts and performing arts. Among the career roles in SohoMuse's target member base: writers; actors and performers; graphic and visual designers; illustrators; photographers; music supervisors; sound engineers; video/film and tv producers; creative directors and game designers. SohoMuse enables creatives to expand their networks and opportunities, source and hire top talent and collaborate with other creatives in one secure and trusted online environment, from anywhere around the globe. SohoMuse provides all the networking tools creatives need to promote projects, source talent, share and sell services.

For hi-res images, visit: https://bit.ly/3wtwNob

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SohoMuse