Niagara Networks And Allegro Packets Enhance The Partnership To Empower In-Depth Network Visibility And Performance Monitoring

German-based network analyzing software, the Allegro Network Multimeter, is now running on the Next-Gen Open Visibility Platforms to enhance network analyses and troubleshooting for NetOps teams

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LEIPZIG, Germany, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that Niagara Networks Next-Generation visibility platforms enhance deep network visibility and agility by embedding the functions of the Allegro Packets' network performance and troubleshooting tool. Allegro Packets' Network Multimeter solution embedded inside the Open Visibility Platform enables the network operation teams with comprehensive network analysis that can be quickly performed across the entire range of network infrastructure. The holistic monitoring solution enables the detection of faults and performance bottlenecks, with the simplicity of just a few clicks, driving substantial operational savings and streamlining Network Operation Center to maximize performances and service uptime.

"We are excited to announce the enhanced partnership between Niagara Network and Allegro Packets. It will drive a world-class network monitoring solution and bilateral cooperation," said Katrin Pflugfelder, Allegro Packets Managing Director. "Our Allegro Network Multimeter and Niagara Networks' Open Visibility Platform form the perfect symbiosis to change the way networking and security solutions are deployed on the network."

"Our Open Visibility Platform has been deployed globally in mission-critical networks and most demanding application environments," said Yigal Amram, VP of Sales and Business Development at Niagara Networks. "The embedded function of Network Multimeter tool brings substantial value to our customers, and we are pleased to offer a state-of-the-art network monitoring solution under the Open Visibility Platform ecosystem".

The combination of Niagara Networks and Allegro Packets enables NetOps teams with:

Deep packet analysis, troubleshooting and network performance visibility across East-West and North-South physical and virtual networks – including encrypted traffic flows

Simplified deployment as a single platform with field-proven interoperability

Reduced time to action to detect network faults and performance bottlenecks

Automatic creation of response via RestAPI from Network Multimeter to Niagara Open Visibility Platform to redirect traffic and reset network segmentations

For more information, please read the joint solution brief and contact us @Niagara

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments.

Our solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks.

About Allegro Packets

The network analysis specialist Allegro Packets offers innovative troubleshooting and analysis products to solve network issues with the Allegro Network Multimeter range of appliances. Customers of the German-based pioneer include enterprises, data centers, IT service providers, system houses and ISPs.

The innovative features of Allegro products meet all requirements for information infrastructures.

They are developed for both rapid troubleshooting and back-in-time analysis for long-term network quality assurance.

