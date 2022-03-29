Green Scientific Labs Announces Temporary Marijuana Facility Permit in Ann Arbor, Michigan

DAVIE, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "GSL") (CSE: GSL) a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, announced today that it has received its temporary marijuana facility permit the City of Ann Arbor on March 22, 2022. GSL completed the build out of its state-of-the-art 9,950 sqft facility in Ann Arbor, MI in January 2022 and received its certificate of occupancy in February. The Temporary Facility Permit is the first step to receiving a full marijuana facility license by the state of Michigan.

Paul Crage, GSL Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to receive our temporary marijuana facility permit in Ann Arbor, MI. This permit is the first step to obtaining our testing license in the state of Michigan. We can't wait to start servicing clients and look forward to providing reliable, accurate and timely testing for our customers."

Michigan has legalized recreational and medicinal use of marijuana with 2021 sales that exceeded $1.79B and continued growth expected for 2022.

About Green Scientific Labs

GSL is a leading hemp and marijuana testing laboratory based in Davie, Florida. GSL tests cannabis and cannabis derived products to ensure product quality and consumer safety. Founded in 2018, GSL is ISO 17025:2017 certified and holds a Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory license from the Florida Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Use and a Medical Marijuana Laboratory Registration Certificate from the Arizona Department of Health.

For more information about Green Scientific visit: http://www.greenscientificlabs.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking information and forward looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company, and include statements with respect to testing turnaround times, the Company ensuring high compliance standards, the objective of expanding nationwide, the time by which the Company will apply for licenses New Jersey, Michigan, and Illinois and whether such licenses will be granted to the Company, and the ability of the Company to expand to other states and/or the timing thereof.

Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to, risks regarding the cannabis-testing industry or cannabis industry generally, failure to obtain regulatory or stock exchange approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All written and oral forward-looking information and forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE Green Scientific Labs