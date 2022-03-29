GEODIS Appoints Michael Lamia as Senior Vice President of GEODIS MyParcel

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading transport and logistics provider GEODIS today announced that Michael Lamia has been appointed Senior Vice President of GEODIS MyParcel, a direct-to-customer cross-border small parcel shipping service. Lamia brings over 30 years of experience overseeing global supply chain and logistics networks in Fortune 500 settings to the company to further enhance and expand the GEODIS MyParcel service.

Before joining GEODIS, Lamia most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Operations at UrbanStems where he oversaw the end-to-end supply chain network from sourcing and procurement to fulfillment logistics plus customer care. Lamia previously held the position of Vice President of e-Commerce Global Network Operations at Pitney Bowes Inc. where he helped establish and lead direct-to-consumer e-Commerce global network operations specifically for the North American, European and Asian markets. Additionally, Michael has held senior-level roles at companies such as UPS, Avon, Baker & Taylor, and LG with deep expertise in areas such as global operations and transportation, strategic sourcing initiatives, and e-Commerce and direct-to-consumer services.

"Throughout Michael's impressive career, he has led international shipping efforts for some of the biggest online brands in the world and established the logistics strategies needed to support the growth of international outbound networks," said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "We are thrilled to have Michael join the team and bring his proven track record of industry expertise and knowledge to GEODIS MyParcel to successfully develop the service in accordance with our long-term growth strategy."

As Senior Vice President of GEODIS MyParcel, Lamia will be responsible for further enhancing and expanding the new service, which was initially launched in 2020. Currently, GEODIS MyParcel offers B2C cross-border small parcel shipping service from the U.S. to 26 European continental countries, the UK and Canada. In early 2022, GEODIS announced the expansion of GEODIS MyParcel into Canada, with the goal of progressively expanding globally into new geographic areas in the future. Lamia will lead the GEODIS MyParcel team as the industry continues to experience record cross-border e-Commerce demand largely as a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GEODIS MyParcel is designed to strike the balance between speed and price at a transparent, total landed all-in cost. GEODIS MyParcel leverages the company's end-to-end global transportation network, fully integrated digital platform and extensive e-Commerce expertise across a team of logistics professionals to offer U.S. brands with a simple way to grow their cross-border business and improve the customer experience.

Lamia joined GEODIS in March 2022. Prior to his more than 30-year career, Lamia earned his B.S. in industrial engineering from Penn State and an MBA in finance from Manhattan College.

To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com .

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. In 2021, GEODIS employed over 46,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue.

