EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGY 2022 PRESS MATERIALS AVAILABLE NOW

Get the latest insights on COVID-19, drug discovery, cancer and more

BETHESDA, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embargoed press materials are now available for the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting , featuring cutting-edge research from across the life sciences. EB 2022, to be held April 2-5 in Philadelphia, is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together thousands of scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community.

Reporters are invited to attend an exciting lineup of live, in-person scientific sessions or access press materials electronically. Register now or find more information at our press information page .

Join Our Virtual Press Conference

Please join us for a live discussion of selected research announcements during a virtual EB press conference held online from 11-11:45 a.m. Eastern on Friday, April 1, 2022 ( RSVP by Thursday, March 31). The press conference will feature the following five research highlights:

Researchers Harness Probiotics to Deliver Parkinson's Disease Treatment (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Animal studies show live biotherapeutic produced by gut-healthy probiotic bacteria is safe, reduces treatment complications

COVID-19 Vaccine-Associated Menstrual Symptoms Reported in Non-Menstruating People (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Study draws attention to potential physical and mental side effects of vaccination in people with diverse gender identities

Plant Compound Shows Promise for Alleviating Food Allergies (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Study uncovers new drug targets for treating other allergic disorders

Omega-3s Could Boost Immunotherapy's Cancer-Fighting Power (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Immunotherapy and anti-inflammatory therapy were more effective when mice consumed omega-3s

Yo-Yo Dieting and Food Insecurity May Raise Heart Disease Risk (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)

Study conducted in rats suggests dramatic swings in food intake have long-term impacts on cardiovascular health and metabolism

Additional Press Materials

Find these materials and more at our virtual newsroom :

COVID-19

Scientists Uncover Why Long COVID Can Cause Pain (4/4, 10 a.m. EDT)

Animal study reveals pain-associated gene expression signature that remains after infection clears; findings could lead to new pain treatments

Proteins in Saliva Could Aid in COVID-19 Detection and Predict Severe Illness (4/4, 2:45 p.m. EDT)

Clues in saliva point to possible biological processes involved in lung damage among people hospitalized for COVID-19

Medication Safety

Animal Study Shows Safety of Using CBD and THC with Opioids (4/4, 10 a.m. EDT)

Combining marijuana compounds with opioids doesn't increase risk for addiction

Gut Bacteria May Contribute to Blood Pressure Medicine Resistance (4/5, 10 a.m. EDT)

Findings could lead to new options for hypertensive patients who don't respond to medication

Animals and the Environment

Study Reveals the Science Behind Those Irresistible Puppy-Dog Eyes (4/5, 1:45 p.m. EDT)

Differences in facial musculature between wolves and dogs suggests facial expressions played a role in selective breeding and domestication of dogs

Study Reveals How Deadly Tick Disease Spreads (4/5, 12:30 p.m. EDT)

Multistate analysis reveals an increasing risk for Rocky Mountain spotted fever outbreaks

Exercise

Exercise Could Help Reduce Severity of Serious Cancer Complication (4/3, 6 p.m. EDT)

Mice that exercised before developing cancer showed slower tumor growth and better heart function

Five Minutes of Daily Breath Training Improves Exercise Tolerance in Middle-Aged and Older Adults (4/2, 9 a.m. EDT)

Exercise Improves Health Markers in Young Female Survivors of Childhood Trauma (4/2, 9 a.m. EDT)

Strategy could alleviate cardiovascular and psychological effects of adverse childhood experiences

Cancer

Scientists Identify Cancer Biomarkers in Breast Milk (4/4, 12:30 p.m. EDT)

Proteins could one day allow breast cancer screening to be done with a blood test

Vitamin C Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment (4/4, 10:15 a.m. EDT)

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy

Cardamonin Shows Promise for Treating Aggressive Breast Cancer (4/3, 2:15 p.m. EDT)

Study shows that compound from cardamom spice can kill triple-negative breast cancer cells

Antioxidant, Inflammation Levels May Reveal New Diagnostic Tool for Breast Cancer (4/2, 9 a.m. EDT)

Blood tests find high levels of inflammatory markers, low antioxidants in breast cancer patients

Brain Disorders

Autism-Associated Brain Differences Can Be Observed in the Womb (4/5, 9:30 a.m. EDT)

Study is the first to analyze prenatal MRI scans of children later diagnosed with autism

Diagnosing Sports-Related Concussions May Be Harder than Previously Thought (4/5, 10:15 a.m. EDT)

Study raises questions about common concussion assessment tool

Vitamin K Shows Evidence of Brain Benefits in Rats (4/5, 11:15 a.m. EDT)

Study suggests a biological pathway through which vitamin K may help ward off dementia

Other Medical Insights

Smokers Less Likely to Survive a Heart Attack (4/2, 9 a.m. EDT)

No difference found in hypertensive and non-hypertensive individuals

Blueberry Extract May Aid Wound Healing (4/2, 9 a.m. EDT)

Rat study of phenolic compound shows improved blood vessel formation and healing times

Researchers Uncover How Sugar Substitutes Disrupt Liver Detoxification (4/5, 12:30 p.m. EDT)

In laboratory experiments, sweeteners impaired protein that rids the body of toxins and processes drugs

Mineral Supplement Could Stop Fatty Liver Disease Progression (4/3, 11:45 a.m. EDT)

Mice fed high-fat diet and supplement rich in calcium, magnesium didn't develop liver cancer

A Prune--Or Six--a Day May Keep Inflammation at Bay (4/2, 9 a.m. EDT)

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause

Virtual Population Model Predicts and Stops Kidney Damage in Black Americans (4/2, 9 a.m. EDT)

Virtual patients also had improved heart sizes

EB host societies are the American Association for Anatomy , American Physiological Society , American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology , American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics .

