CoAdvantage Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Small Businesses

BRADENTON, Fla. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage, a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies and one of the nation's largest privately held professional employer organizations (PEO), celebrated its 25th Anniversary on Sunday, March 27th, 2022.

CoAdvantage now headquartered in Bradenton, FL, has continued to grow into one of the top PEO's in the nation under the leadership of CEO Clinton Burgess, who took over the role in 2017. In 2021, the company announced the launch of CoAdQuantum, the company's proprietary HR platform with a built-in payroll processing engine, and successfully completed their 7th consecutive Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) Type 2 SOC 1 examination in January of 2022.

"As a leader in the industry for over two decades, CoAdvantage is proud to celebrate such a significant milestone," said Burgess. "We continue to push towards innovations that help the small business owner ease the burden of the complexity in areas of payroll, benefits, human resources, risk management, and data security."

Coadvantage currently serves more than 4000 client companies with employees in all 50 states. The company continued the expansion of its national footprint with the opening of new locations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Tennessee while actively exploring new acquisition opportunities.

CoAdvantage is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers small and mid-sized businesses a comprehensive package of human resource solutions, enabling them to reduce their administrative burden and access affordable employee benefits. The company integrates payroll and tax processing, employee benefit plan administration, risk management, government compliance, and other human resources services into a single vendor solution that is exceptionally efficient and effective. To learn more, visit www.coadvantage.com.

CONTACT: Megan Wheeler, 205-868-1557, marketing@coadvantage.com

